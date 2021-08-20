Top 3 new challenges speedrunners will face in Minecraft 1.18

Whenever a new Minecraft update is released, many speedrunners will set out to create new world records. The recent Minecraft 1.17 update didn't bring any significant world generation changes, so there was no new challenge for speedrunners.

However, the upcoming 1.18 update brings a significant overhaul to the entire overworld generation. Minecraft 1.18 update is the second part of Mojang's most anticipated Caves & Cliffs update. This update will add cave biomes and sub-mountain biomes and will increase the world height.

Due to world generation changes, speedrunning will be somewhat different than it used to be. Players will have to look out for new dangers when speedrunning the 1.18 update. This article lists down some new challenges speedrunners will face in the upcoming update.

New problems speedrunners will find in Minecraft 1.18

3) A lot of mining

Deepslate takes longer to mine than stone (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft 1.18 update, mountains can reach an astounding height of Y 260, whereas caves can generate deep down to Y - 59. Speedrunners don't necessarily have to mine all that way. However, strongholds can generate below Y level 0 surrounded by deepslate blocks.

Deepslate blocks take longer to mine than regular stones. It will increase the speedrun time. Players will probably have a better speedrun time if they find a stronghold above Y 0.

2) Fall to death

Noise caves (Image via Mojang)

In previous versions, the chances of speedrunners dying due to fall damage in the overworld were small. They usually die of fall while fighting the Ender Dragon and failing water bucket MLG. But, in Minecraft 1.18, speedrunners will have to stay ready to do MLG while mining.

The upcoming 1.18 update will add a type of noise cave called cheese caves. These are huge empty caves supported by thick pillars. If not prepared, there's a high chance of a speedrunner digging straight down and then dying by falling into a cheese cave.

1) The Warden

The chances of encountering a warden while speedrunning is low but never zero. The Warden is a new terrifying mob coming in Minecraft 1.18 update. It will spawn only below Y level 0 in deep dark caves. So, speedrunner may face the Warden while mining down to a deep stronghold.

The Warden can easily spoil speedruns by instantly killing speedrunners or forcing them to sneak, which will cost more time.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

