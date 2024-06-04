"New creepypasta just dropped?": Minecraft fans share concern over creepy glitch removing mob eyes

Minecraft, like every other videogame, suffers from glitches and bugs, especially when there’s an update about to drop. Bugs and errors can be annoying, but sometimes they can be hilarious. But what happens when a glitch turns the game into nightmare fuel?

A Minecraft player and Reddit user by the name of Maxxedout444 shared an image on the game subreddit showing a glitch that removes the eyes of the mobs. The user shared four images showing different mobs, such as the sheep, pig, villager, and cow, all with their eyes missing.

Reacting to this frightening glitch, another Reddit user by the name of Foysalisdead006 commented:

“New creepypasta just dropped?”

No doubt this glitch turns the game into a horror survival game. These mobs look even more dangerous than hostile Minecraft mobs, such as the zombies or the skeletons, without their eyes.

Another Reddit user by the name of Ok-Bear2732 commented saying that the black eyes on the cows are beyond terrifying.

Cows have white eyes with black irises. With just black eyes, it seems like the cow has been possessed by dark forces. Another user, bubbses gave a possible explanation for this glitch. They suggested that the mobs are stuck at the blinking animation.

Users also suggested something different that took away the element of horror from the glitch. User hatsunemewtwo commented saying that the cow is taking a nap with its eyes closed, while user ImperialBaron also commented that all the mobs are actually sleepy.

If one imagines that the mobs are just sleepy, the fear associated with the images is dissipated to some extent. But not everyone was buying this explanation. User Comprehensive_Toe925 commented that it is the beginning of a creepypasta while user Not_ItsUnknown said that the developers forgot to remove Herobrine again. Herobrine is a fan-made character in the game who is supposed to possess extreme strength.

Creepy glitch in Minecraft

The glitch could have been caused by several reasons. Every player knows how bugged Minecraft Bedrock can be. Thus, getting these minor glitches is common. But there’s something of value here. People who create mods for the game can get inspired by this glitch to make a scary mod for the game.

They can remove the eyes of the mobs and change the environment to make it creepier, thus creating a great horror mod for the game. With the upcoming mob called the bogged, they can make the mod creepier and dangerous at the same time.

