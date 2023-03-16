New Minecraft Bedrock beta finally adds armor trims

Armor trimming may not fully arrive until Minecraft's 1.20 update, but players have been able to preview them, thanks to betas provided by Mojang. For a while, this new feature was only available through Java Edition snapshots, but Bedrock Edition fans can now also enjoy it.

Thanks to Bedrock's latest preview, 1.19.80.21, armor trimming is accessible via the experimental features toggle. By using smithing templates found in various generated structures, players can use various materials and smithing templates to create customizable armor trims. This can be accomplished via the revamped smithing table block and can be applied to all armor types.

Since this Minecraft feature may be new to some players, it doesn't hurt to examine how armor trimming operates.

What to know about armor trimming in Minecraft

Smithing templates facilitate armor trimming in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Due to the revised nature of smithing tables in Minecraft, players will need three separate components to create an armor trim: a smithing template with a trimming pattern, a compatible piece of armor, and a material to color the trim.

Templates vary and can be found in various generated structures. They can also be cloned when needed. The armor piece must have no existing trim placed on it, and only specific resources can be used to color the trim pattern.

When the three components are placed on a smithing table, players can create their trimmed armor. Armor trimming can be applied to all armor pieces, including helmets, chestplates, boots, and leggings. Each piece of armor can utilize a different pattern, allowing for hundreds of combinations.

Here's where you can find each armor trimming template in Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.21:

Coast - Shipwreck treasure, map room, and supply chests

- Shipwreck treasure, map room, and supply chests Dune - Desert temple chests

- Desert temple chests Eye - Stronghold altar and library chests

- Stronghold altar and library chests Rib - Nether fortress chests

- Nether fortress chests Sentry - Pillager outpost chests

- Pillager outpost chests Snout - Bastion remnant chests in the treasure rooms, hoglin stables, the bridge, and in generic chests assorted around the structure

- Bastion remnant chests in the treasure rooms, hoglin stables, the bridge, and in generic chests assorted around the structure Spire - End city chests

- End city chests Vex - Woodland mansion chests

- Woodland mansion chests Ward - Ancient city chests

- Ancient city chests Wild - Jungle temple chests

Here are the materials that can color trim patterns:

Emeralds

Redstone Dust

Lapis Lazuli

Amethyst Shards

Nether Quartz

Netherite Ingots

Diamonds

Gold Ingots

Iron Ingots

Copper Ingots

The best aspect of armor trimming in the current preview is that it is still in development. Players may be able to craft even more patterns and use more materials as subsequent previews are published in the lead-up to update 1.20.

When the 1.20 Trails & Tales update is finally released, it wouldn't be crazy to expect Mojang to continue adding smithing templates or applicable resources to expand upon the concept of armor trimming.

This is conjecture, of course, but with so many new features coming in update 1.20, there is plenty of room for later improvements if the developers are willing to do so. If not, the modding and add-on community may step in on its own and see what it can come up with for the future of armor trimming.

