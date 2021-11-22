5 best Minecraft mods for new armor

When bored of the Vanilla features of Minecraft, installing mods can make the game enjoyable once again. New features and tons of new items can be added to the game by installing mods.

Armor isn't something that needs to be updated every year. However, many people find armor in Minecraft quite dull and uninteresting. Using mods, a number of cool-looking and powerful armor can be added to the game.

Mods for new armor in Minecraft

5) Aquaculture 2

Neptunium armor, knife, and ingot (Image via Minecraft)

Aquaculture is a mod that adds a lot of different biome-specific fish along with a variety of new fishing rods. This mod was created to improve the fishing experience because it is quite bland in Vanilla Minecraft.

However, it also adds one of the coolest-looking armor named Neptunium that looks like something from the Atlantis. Not only armor, but the mod also has Neptunium tools and ingots.

Download this mod from here.

4) Armor Extended

Different armor in Armor Extended mod (Image via Mojang/CurseForge)

This is a basic Minecraft mod that aims to add more armor options to the game. Armor made of a few blocks such as emeralds, wood, and bedrock can be acquired after installing this mod.

Download this mod from here.

3) Wolf Armor and Storage

Wolves are arguably the best pets in Minecraft, and it's always saddening to see them die. This mod introduces armor for wolves using which they will be able to sustain more damage before their health reaches zero.

Five different armors for wolves are there in this mod. Wolves have their inventory, and players can store items in it as well.

Download this mod from here.

2) Cosmetic Armor Reworked

This is a unique armor mod that has over thirty-three million downloads on the official CurseForge website. It allows the player to have two sets of armor equipped at the same one. One of them is just for show, and the other one sustains damage.

Download this mod from here.

1) Block Armor

Dark prismarine armor in Block Armor mod (Image via Minecraft)

As the name suggests, this mod adds a lot of new armor made from different blocks, including the blocks from other mods. Many new armors in this mod have animated textures, and players can set effects while wearing at least the number of pieces required.

The best part about the armor in this mod is that it will change when a resource pack is added. This mod is available for the latest version of Minecraft as well.

Download this mod from here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

