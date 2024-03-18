New Minecraft mace weapon gives players a reason to visit trial chambers

Minecraft's newest experimental weapon, the mace, is an incredible addition to the game and offers a ton of unique and powerful effects. The most compelling of these is the ability to translate fallen distance into entity damage, resulting in damage values so high that they are able to one-shot many Minecraft boss mobs.

Given how incredible maces are, getting access to one early on is recommended for new worlds. However, the materials for maces can only be found in a single upcoming structure, which is detailed below.

What are Minecraft's new trial chambers?

Trial chambers make the original spawner dungeons look small by comparison. (Image via Mojang)

Trial chambers are one of the biggest features of 1.21 we've yet seen. They are impressive and foreboding underground structures meant to give players a replayable and re-lootable challenge.

They accomplish this in a few different ways. The first is through the different trial spawners found within them. These spawners produce several waves of enemies and then give players items from a loot table if they kill all the mobs. Both the 1.21's new mobs, the bogged skeleton variant and the breeze elemental, can be found this way.

In fact, this is the only way to find breeze, which drops the aptly named breeze rod when they are defeated, making parallels between the breeze and Minecraft's blaze even more compelling.

There are also vault blocks that can be unlocked with keys occasionally dropped by trial spawners. These vaults can give players all kinds of interesting loot, including some of the new 1.21 Minecraft armor trims and heavy cores needed to make a mace.

How can players get a mace?

The new mace weapon is a good reason to visit trial chambers, along with new trims. (Image via Mojang)

As previously mentioned, one of the loot pieces from Minecraft's vault blocks is a heavy core, which can be used to make a mace. Players will also need the previously mentioned breeze rods that drop from the breeze mob. These two items can then be combined at a crafting table to craft a mace.

Players can also use a breeze rod at an anvil to repair a damaged mace, as the weapon cannot be enchanted and is thus unable to be repaired with mending like most other weapons. This lack of access to enchantments is definitely a drawback of the weapon, but the ability to negate fall damage, kill any mob instantly, and cause large AOE knockbacks is worth it.