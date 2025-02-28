New Minecraft Movie trailer shows different and easy water bucket MLG mechanics

A Minecraft Movie's final trailer was recently released by Warner Bros. on its YouTube channel. The film is set to hit the theaters on April 4, 2025. Being the longest of the teasers released for the movie so far, the latest trailer contained lots of shots from the film. One of them showed the story's three main characters performing a water bucket MLG.

However, the MLG performed in the film was massively different and easier than how it is actually done in the game. Here's more on the topic.

How the water bucket MLG in A Minecraft Movie was completely different from how it is performed in the game

The final trailer of the film starts with a cute moment where two adult pandas are eating bamboo, and a baby panda simply spawns in the world and sneezes. As the shot continues, we see three of the main characters — Steve (Jack Black), Garett (Jason Momoa), and Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen) — falling from the sky near the pandas.

While falling, Steve quickly takes out a water bucket and performs the MLG trick to save himself and his friends. However, he appears to have managed to drop water while he was still several blocks away from the ground. The water droplet was seen going down towards the ground and creating a water bed of sorts on which all three characters crashed, negating the fall damage.

This water bucket MLG mechanic was vastly different from the original game. Steve managed to drop water from quite a height — something that isn't possible in Minecraft.

Furthermore, the large water drop from the bucket was seen falling down to the ground, which also doesn't happen in the game.

How the water bucket MLG is performed in the game

Water bucket MLG is quite tricky because the water needs to be placed right before hitting the ground (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The actual water bucket MLG mechanic in the original game is quite different from what is depicted in the film.

While falling, players must be completely ready to place water on the ground. Their reflexes are of utmost importance in this situation, as they only get the chance to place water on the ground when they are a few blocks above it. Timing it perfectly is crucial for them to use the bucket on the ground to save themselves from any fall damage.

However, the default reach of a player's character in the game is not as much as the film depicts. If the game followed the mechanics of the movie version, it would have made performing the MLG a lot easier.

