New Minecraft snapshot adds fast crafting feature for crafting table

Mojang Studios released yet another Minecraft Java Edition snapshot, version 24w34a. This snapshot brings loads of changes to upcoming bundles, minecarts, redstone orientation, and more. Apart from these important changes, it also introduced a small but extremely useful crafting feature that will make repeated crafting of a single item much faster.

The snapshot introduces a keyboard shortcut to repeat the crafting recipe of an item that players recently built. Let's explore this feature in detail.

Minecraft's upcoming fast crafting feature explained

Trending

With the Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 24w34a, Mojang Studios added a new feature that allows players to easily craft one kind of item repeatedly without having to place crafting ingredients again and again. This means that if a player crafts a particular item once, they can simply hit a shortcut button and place the same crafting recipe on the crafting table.

The method to do this is quite simple. The important part to remember is that players need to find the crafting recipe for any item from the knowledge book (green book on the crafting table).

Players need to craft the item for the first time through the knowledge book and not manually. (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once they find the item they want to craft, click the item and create the crafting recipe automatically. After this, they can take the first crafted item into their inventory.

After this step, if players simply press the space bar on their keyboard, the game will automatically place the ingredients onto the crafting table in the correct configuration for it to craft that same item again.

If players have ample crafting ingredients for that particular item, they can press and hold the space bar to add more ingredients to the crafting table and get more of the final product without having to manually place items repeatedly.

This is a brilliant feature that can be used in various ways. Players who have massive builds will now be able to easily craft multiple stacks of items within seconds if they have enough crafting ingredients.

Other changes in Minecraft snapshot 24w34a

Apart from the new fast crafting feature, the Minecraft snapshot 24w34a introduces other feature changes as well. For instance, upcoming bundles will now show three rows of items rather than two, to help players see what is inside the pouch.

Minecarts will also get massive changes like snapping to blocks, stacking inside dispensers, reacting to in-game gravity, and more. These changes are under the new Minecart experimental toggle, which can be turned on or off while creating a new world.

Another major change came to redstone signal orientation preference. With the latest snapshot, the redstone signal's orientation will first prefer the left-hand side connection over the right-hand side.

Check out other Minecraft crafting-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback