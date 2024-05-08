New Minecraft snapshot lets you see enchantment stats in detail

Mojang Studios recently pushed a massive Minecraft Java Edition snapshot version 24w18a, in which they completely overhauled the enchantment system. Enchantments are powerups that players can apply to their gear. These can either be obtained randomly from an enchanting table or as enchanted books from chest loot and professional villagers like librarians.

Since the developers completely overhauled how an enchantment's information is fed into the game, it brought out some unique glitches that looked like legitimate features.

Note: The glitch and new enchantment system have been tested by the writer.

The latest Minecraft snapshot brings a unique feature-like glitch for enchantments

How have enchantments changed in Minecraft snapshot 24w18a?

The latest snapshot for the Minecraft 1.21 update brought loads of new features that were going to be added to the major update. Apart from that, the developer brought major changes to how enchantments are fed into the game.

From snapshot 24w18a, data was used to set enchantments in the game. The powerup becomes a collection of fundamental characteristics, such as cost and level ranges, together with a few effects. The majority of effect types allow for a set of conditions. This enables mod and data pack creators to apply enchantments only in specified situations.

These changes had nothing to do with the features each enchantment offers, but simply how they are presented in the game's code. However, there were a few in-game changes for certain powerups like thorns, fire aspect, and sweeping edge.

Glitch discovered that showcases detailed enchantment stats

After the Minecraft snapshot 24w18a was released, players downloaded the beta version and started testing the new Minecraft enchantment system. One of the players (Reddit username: GigoFNAF) who was playing in survival mode, found a unique kind of data when they found a chest plate with fire protection enchantment in an end city. They immediately took a screenshot of the enchantment details and posted it on the game's official subreddit.

The enchanted chest plate that had fire protection not only showed the armor's base protection and the enchantment name but also displayed detailed damage reduction on each area of the body. It essentially showed data of how the fire protection enchantment would protect the player if it was applied to other armor parts as well. All the provided values were in percentages.

Since it was on a chest plate but displayed damage reduction for every other armor as well, it is safe to say that it is a glitch in the latest snapshot. This glitch could have occurred due to the overhauled enchantment data system.

As of now, Mojang Studios has not yet released a fix for the glitch. However, there is a small chance that it could be added as an official feature, especially since it provides valuable information to the player about an enchantment.