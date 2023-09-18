Angry Minecraft players vent frustration over useless pitcher plants

A few months ago, Mojang released the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, adding loads of new features like mobs, plants, structures, and blocks. Among the new plants that were added was the pitcher. It can only be obtained as a pod when Sniffers dig them from the ground. A pitcher can later be planted on farmland to grow normally.

However, it does not have any use other than being a decorative block. Hence, there was a huge Reddit post discussing the plant recently.

Minecraft Redditor sparks debate on pitcher plant's use in Minecraft

A Redditor by the name of u/Delicious_Bus_674 recently posted a picture of pitcher plants and wanted to start a conversation with Minecraft subreddit members about their uselessness in the game.

Users discussion on pitcher plants in Minecraft

Since pitcher plants have been recently added to the game and do not have much use apart from being a decorative block, this post blew up on the subreddit. Within a day, it received more than 10 thousand upvotes and over 600 comments. People went back and forth regarding the plant and everything related to it.

Many comments discussed how the pitcher plant can be useful to players in the game.

One of them stated that the plants, in reality, are known for collecting and storing liquid; hence, they can be used as a source of water to fill bottles in the game. Another Redditor stated that it is also eaten in some places; hence, the in-game plant can be a food item.

Another Redditor went on to give ideas and concepts for even more kinds of ancient plants with different features. They suggested that pitcher plants could attract arthropods and torchflower plants could emit light because of their appropriate names. The corpse plant was a new concept from the Redditor that would scare away the undead mobs.

There was another debate about how the pitcher plants were ancient and that they were supposed to be only for decoration. However, Redditors discussed whether the plant actually looks ancient or is just vegetation from a Minecraft ripoff game.

There were, of course, Redditors who supported the pitcher plant being nothing but a decorative block. They criticized other players who wanted more from the new plant and stated how good they were for builders.

Overall, there was a lot of debate happening on each main thread that was in the comment section. The subreddit was split between accepting that the pitcher plant is useless and accepting that it is only a decorative block.