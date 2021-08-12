"Happy Birthday Green Man": Corpse Husband, Quackity, and more wish Minecraft star Dream on his birthday 

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream has turned 22 and received an outpouring of birthday wishes.

The faceless influencer, best known for his Minecraft speedruns and Minecraft Manhunt, has amassed over 25 million followers on YouTube. He also has five million followers on Twitch under the username dreamwastaken. Dream has 3.9 million followers on Twitter.

thank you for all the birthday wishes 🥺 I love and appreciate all of uuuuuu❤️❤️❤️



and I have to... IM FEELING tWENTY TWOOOOO 😎 — Dream (@Dream) August 12, 2021

He appreciated the comments he received on Twitter and said that he was "feeling twenty-two." His 'thank you' tweet has since received over 160k likes and 33k responses.

Fellow streamers Corpse Husband, Tina Kitten, BrookeAB, YouTubers Quackity, and Anthony Padilla were a few notable names who wished Dream. Fans also poured in with their warm birthday wishes.

Friend and family share birthday wishes for Dream

Dream's YouTube channel has amassed rapid growth following his Minecraft Manhunt series and speedruns. He began posting videos of the world-building game in 2018, with his first video now having over 15 million views.

He created the Dream SMP in April 2020 with fellow streamers GeorgeNotFound, Callahan, Sapnap, and TommyInnit. Dream released his animated music video for "Mask" in late June. It has amassed over 15 million views. Anthony Padilla recently interviewed dream, where they discussed his reasons for anonymity on social media.

In honor of Dream's 22nd birthday, 'Happy Birthday Dream' began trending on Twitter. Fans shared screenshots from his latest YouTube video. Below are some birthday wishes from the streaming and YouTube community:

happy birthday ✨ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) August 12, 2021

have a great birthday old man!!!!! — Quackity (@Quackity) August 12, 2021

Happy birthday green prince!!!! 🥳🎉💚 — tina :D (@TinaKitten) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! Such a young father you’ll be! Have a good one ❤️ — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) August 12, 2021

merry christmas dream! — Callahan (@CallahanIsCool) August 12, 2021

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY DREAMMMMM!!!! HAVE A GOOD ONE 🥳🥳🥳 — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) August 12, 2021

happy birthday green man 💚 — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) August 12, 2021

bro a whole 5 days older than me .. happy birthday big man — Dave (@Krtzyy) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!! — Emma 🦷 (@emmalangevin) August 12, 2021

happy birthday man! hope u get what u want. if you don’t i’ll make them all pay 😄 — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) August 12, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! LOVE YOU — Sapnap (@sapnap) August 12, 2021

In October 2020, Dream was accused of using a mod for a popular speedrun in Minecraft. He claimed he was unaware of the cheating due to an update in the game and video mods for streaming.

Dream apologized for the situation and stated that he accepted the investigation results following his alleged cheating scandal on Twitter.

On a lighter note, earlier this year, he celebrated his accomplishment of earning 23 million subscribers. Many of his friends, fellow streamers, and fans also congratulated him on his latest milestone.

