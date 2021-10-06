Dream, TommyInnit, Quackity, GeorgeNotFound, and more Minecraft streamers' alleged earnings revealed in unconfirmed Twitch leak

The Twitch earnings of many Minecraft streamers have apparently been leaked after the largest streaming platform was reportedly hacked. All information about streamers, their payouts, passcodes, and everything else is now public.

An anonymous hacker has allegedy leaked over 125 GB worth of Twitch data as a torrent link on the infamous site 4chan. As stated on the thread, the reason behind this leak is to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space", as the hacker believes Twitch is a "disgusting toxic cesspool".

In the massive unconfirmed data leak, popular Minecraft streamers' earnings have also been revealed. Many fans are going to be surprised after looking at their favorite streamer's monthly payouts.

Ranboo the surprise name as Twitch leaks reveal earnings of popular Minecraft streamers

Tom Warren @tomwarren it looks like Twitch has been hacked in a massive breach. A 125GB file reportedly includes Twitch source code, details on creator $$$ payouts, and even a Steam competitor. Full details here: theverge.com/2021/10/6/2271… it looks like Twitch has been hacked in a massive breach. A 125GB file reportedly includes Twitch source code, details on creator $$$ payouts, and even a Steam competitor. Full details here: theverge.com/2021/10/6/2271… https://t.co/O0clMJASp6

While Minecraft stars are the talk of the town on YouTube and Twitch, they are nowhere on the top section of the leaked list. According to the reported leak, xQc has earned $750K, the highest amount on Twitch in September 2021.

Minecraft streamers are not too much below on the overall list. As per the reported leak, Dream has earned $242K since September 2019. This may sound low when compared to other streamers. However, he made so much even by being inconsistent on Twitch as he rarely streams.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

Like Dream, GeorgeNotFound is also infrequent with his streams on Twitch. As per leaks, George has earned $679K by streaming on his main channel and $85K on his second since September 2019.

Also Read

Fans must be eager to learn about TommyInnit's payouts as he has risen to popularity in the last few years. If the leaks are correct, Tommy has earned a whopping $1513K; no surprise as the teen streams multiple days every week. He has also broken records for having the most viewers on Twitch.

Other Minecraft streamers have also made staggering earnings in the last couple of years. Quackity has earned $1065K over the previous two years. The faceless star Ranboo has made a surprising $2401K despite starting his streaming career in September 2020.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer