Melons are a joy for all Minecraft players. In the past, players have created massive melon fields and used the food item as a decoration and resource.

Melons are a beautiful green color and a very valuable resource in Minecraft. It's relatively rare for melons to spawn in villages, and the only biome where melons spawn naturally is in the jungles.

So, where can you find melons? How can you grow these fruits in Minecraft? Melons can be grown from melon seeds in Minecraft, and here is a guide to getting these seeds.

How to get melon seeds in Minecraft

Melon seeds are obtained in Minecraft in two ways. Either the player finds the seeds in a chest, or the player crafts them using a melon slice.

Crafting

How to craft a melon seed (Image via Minecraft)

Crafting a melon seed is very simple. Assuming the player already has a melon slice in their inventory, all they have to do is open their crafting table, put the melon slice in the middle slot, and melon seeds will appear in the output slot.

But what if the player doesn't have a melon slice yet? Well they're in luck, here's every way to find a melon or melon seed in Minecraft.

Where to find melon seeds in Minecraft

Village chests and farms

Although rare, melon seeds can definitely spawn within village chests. Melon seeds only spawn in certain village biomes. These two biomes are the savanna and desert. Any village that spawns in these biomes has a chance of melon seeds in their farming chests or farms.

Fully grown melons may appear in savanna villages, but not usually desert villages.

Wandering Traders

Certain wandering traders will offer the player the trade of one emerald for melon seeds. The number of seeds can vary, but all the player truly needs is one of these seeds to start a melon farm.

Players will also be able to trade with farming villagers for melon slices. They can then craft these melon slices into melon seeds.

Jungle

Melon in the jungle (Image via minecraftforum)

Melons also grow naturally in jungles. Players are much more likely to find melons within jungles than in villages, and if a player comes across a jungle they should definitely hunt for melons.

Dungeons

Minecraft dungeon (Image via Reddit)

In both Java and Bedrock Editions, melons have a chance of spawning in dungeon chests. These usually spawn in groups of 1-4 melon seeds.

Mineshafts

Mineshaft handmade (Image via Reddit)

Melon seeds have about a 30% chance of spawning in Mineshaft chests. It's unknown why these seeds spawn in Mineshafts, as Minecraft lore supposedly said that these shafts were created by older mining players. What use would these players have for melon seeds?

Woodland Mansions

Woodland mansion Minecraft (Image via minecraftseed)

Woodland Mansions are a very dangerous place for ill-prepared players, but those desperate and brave enough for melon seeds have an 18% chance of finding them within a woodland mansion chest.

Melon Stems

Melon stem (Image via chunkbase)

The last place a player will be able to find melon seeds is through a melon stem. These are the beginning growth stages of a fully grown melon, and it's unwise of players to dig up melon stems for seeds. Although the stem will give players 0-3 melon seeds, the player will get 8 melon seeds if they wait for the melon to grow.

