How to add gradient to Minecraft builds 

Gradients can really improve builds in Minecraft. They can add depth, color and details that a normal build usually lacks. Gradients are achieved through the use of banners, which a lot of players don't use. It can be difficult to create the right color or pattern on them. But when used correctly, they can really transform a Minecraft build.

Adding gradients to Minecraft builds

There are a ton of texture packs that can alter the way Minecraft looks. These can be used to great effect, especially in creative mode. Texture packs can make blocks look more realistic or have a certain feel.

Gradients are a great way to change the look and feel of a build without having to use texture packs. Sometimes texture packs don't get all of it right, which is where using individual gradients can make it exactly what Minecraft players might want.

"A gradient I came up with for my current build. Wanted to share in case anyone else could make use of it"#MCPE #Minecraft #Bedrock #MinecraftBuilds #BedrockGazette



Be sure to follow the Bedrock Gazette for more content from around the Minecraft Bedro… https://t.co/VKL9XFdlyB pic.twitter.com/WrsftJo56g — Bedrock Gazette (@BedrockGazette) August 12, 2021

Gradients are used with banners. Banners can be crafted with six wool and a stick. There are also a few banners that can be found naturally. Magenta banners can be found in End Cities. A black, gray and light gray banner can be found in Woodland Mansions. Brown banners can be found in Savanna villages. All these can be used for gradients. Although starting with a blank, white one is probably easiest.

Brown banners can be found hanging in Savanna biome villages. Image via Minecraft

Gradients are made on looms, as are all other types of banners. A gradient is made with a pattern of 4 dyes. Flipping the pattern will make it go from bottom to top. The dye used can mirror the color of a build and provide it with depth.

Combining the banner with a brick block will make a brick gradient. Adding dye to the recipe will change the color of the bricks. Placing these in the builds at the right place adds depth, color and life to a Minecraft build. They can make a huge difference in the quality of a build.

