How to download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 4

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is now in its final stages. As the launch date approaches, developers are continuously releasing pre-release versions.

Unlike snapshots, pre-releases entirely focus on bug fixing rather than introducing new features. The 1.17 update is going to be released on the 8th of June. Before the official launch, developers make sure that bugs and glitches related to new content (and old) are fixed.

Today, Mojang released the pre-release 4 for Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1. Last week, Mojang officially announced the end of 1.17 snapshots, and with that, the first pre-release came out.

Download Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 4

The Minecraft community is always eager to share their helpful feedback with developers. Players who already have a copy of the game can download the latest pre-release for free.

Follow these steps to download Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 4:

Players not having a Minecraft launcher can download it from here. Install the launcher, if not already installed, and open it. Go to the "Installation Tab" from the menu. Enable Snapshots from the versions section. After enabling the snapshot, players can download the pre-release and snapshots. Make a fresh new installation and select pre-release 4.

After downloading the pre-release 4, players will be able to test the upcoming new features. However, don't upgrade the old world to the latest pre-release. These versions are experimental and can corrupt worlds from previous versions.

Always create a new world or make a backup before upgrading an old world. This way, players won't have to worry about losing their data.

Read: Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 3 patch notes: Full list of changes revealed

Changes and bug fixes in pre-release 4

A fourth pre-release for Minecraft 1.17 is out with fixes for passive-aggressive mobs, hyperspeed credits and more bug fixes. Here'a quick guide to all the changes! https://t.co/lMEDHFfSwX — slicedlime (@slicedlime) June 2, 2021

Mojang finally added a way to increase the speed of credits after beating the Ender Dragon for the first time. Players can now hold down control + space to make the credits scroll faster.

Here are the bug fixes from the official patch notes of Minecraft 1.17 pre-release 4:

Credits not alphabetically ordered

In the credits, “EXPERIS” is in all capital letters for two employees

In the credits, a closing parenthesis is missing for Brian Canning

The credits say “Wed Developers” instead of “Web Developers” in one place

In the credits, “TEN GUN DESIGN INC” is in all capital letters for one employee

Some people are listed twice in the credits

The usage and punctuation of “Inc.” and “LLC” are inconsistent in the credits

Credits Text Wrapping

When a crossbow is loaded in the offhand, you cannot see it or shoot with it if an item is held in the main hand

Game crashed whilst debug profiling

Any hostility between animals is removed in peaceful

Experimental Settings confirmation prompt appears when creating any world in 1.17-pre3

C418 is removed from Composers in credits.json

Credits: Minecraft.net

Edited by Srijan Sen