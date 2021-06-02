Minecraft 1.17 Update pre-releases: All you need to know

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update finally drops on June 8th, but some players have already gotten a jump start by playing the pre-released versions.

The Minecraft community has been raving about the update and enjoying the brand new perks of the game. But of course, with any update to any game, there is some trial and error in terms of coding and development. The new features need to be continually tested and improved. This is why the 1.17 update has been slowly coming out with pre-releases.

So far, all within the last few days, there have been three pre-releases in total. Each one has included various adjustments in preparation for the upcoming wide-release. The following highlights some of the most important information about each pre-release so far.

Minecraft 1.17 pre-releases

Pre-release 1

(Image via Mojang)

The first pre-release added a ton of new achievements to the game, all of which involved the numerous new items and features being introduced in the 1.17 update. There are 11 new achievements that Minecraft players can set out to accomplish, making for exciting challenges to be had.

The technical changes in the first pre-release revolved heavily around lightning strikes and lightning bolts, ensuring a smooth lightning experience for players during this update.

There were plenty of bug fixes as well, many of which involved the addition of candles. Candles had many issues before this fix, including not being available in the creative inventory and a delay in lighting up. Those issues, on top of many others, were patched in 1.17 pre-release 1.

Pre-release 2

(Image via Minecraft)

The second pre-release of the 1.17 Minecraft update was a minor one. Essentially, the only major changes applied to the update were more bug fixes. Among those fixes were the the re-naming of flowering azalea leaves, more lightning issues, and small updates to the properties of glowing entities.

Pre-release 3

(Image via Mojang)

The third pre-release is the most recent of the Minecraft 1.17 update. The game developers did some more candle tweaking this time around to hopefully tighten up any ongoing issues with the item.

The most significant changes with the third pre-release involve changes to mob settings. Now, mobs that are attacked by goats will not be able to fight back. Axolotls and glow squids will now only spawn in darkness near stone blocks.

As per usual, there were plenty of bug fixes in pre-release 3, however not nearly as much as the previous pre-releases, which hopefully means the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will be bug-free by the time it releases this upcoming Tuesday.