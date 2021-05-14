How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta versions in May 2021

Many players are interested in downloading Minecraft Bedrock Betas. A Beta version of Minecraft is a brand new, unstable version of the game that developers offer to players to test out.

With the Caves and Cliffs update right around the corner and a new Beta out now, players are more excited than ever to join in on the fun.

These Beta versions are great for both players and developers, because it allows players to try out new features before a majority of others. It also gives developers free feedback about how their new features are functioning in the game. Developers use this feedback to fix bugs, tweak code, and update new features before the final and official release of a new update.

Betas are open to any player who owns Minecraft, and they're quite easy to enter as well. Here's a guide to testing out any new Beta for Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

How to download Minecraft Bedrock Betas in may 2021

Downloading Regular Minecraft

The first step to playing the Beta version of Minecraft is to make sure that the player already has the Bedrock version of Minecraft installed on their account and device.

There are numerous ways to download Minecraft, depending on which device the player plans to play on. To download Minecraft on Xbox 1, players need to enter the Microsoft Xbox app store. To download Minecraft on Windows 10, players need to go to the game Microsoft store on their computer. To download Minecraft on Android, players must go to the Google Play Store. Players should beware that Minecraft costs $19.99.

Things to note before installing

The Beta version of Minecraft is unstable and capable of corrupting worlds. Players need to download their Minecraft worlds before installing a Beta.

Minecraft Betas also don't represent the final quality of new releases. Betas are more prone to bugs, glitches, and other issues. Players need to report these issues to the developers. This information and feedback will help developers fix the game before the large, final product release.

While in the Beta, Minecraft players will not be able to access Minecraft Realms or play with any other Minecraft players who are also not in the Beta version of the game.

Players will not be able to open any worlds created in the Beta in any previous versions of Minecraft. This means it's very important for players to save their Beta worlds before exiting the Beta.

Downloading Bedrock Edition Beta

There are a few different ways to download the Minecraft Bedrock Edition Beta. It all depends on which device the player is trying to access the beta with.

Xbox 1 and Windows

For Xbox and windows players, the process is relatively simple. Players must open up their Xbox Insider Hub app. From there, players will need to click on Minecraft. In their menu, they will be given the option to opt-in to the latest Beta. Players should click opt-in.

Android

For Android players, the process is a little different. To opt-in to a Minecraft Beta, players will need to go to the Minecraft page in their Google Play Store. There should be an option to opt-in to the latest Beta.

Opting-out of a Beta

At some point, players may wish to return to the normal, stable version of Minecraft. When this happens, players should beware that it can often take up to 24 hours to unenroll from the Beta.

Xbox 1 Players

To unenroll from a Beta on Xbox 1, players should first open their Xbox Insider Hub app. From there, they should be able to unenroll from the Minecraft Beta.

Once they've unenrolled, they should uninstall Minecraft from their device. After uninstalling, players should be prepared to shut down their Xbox.

The player should wait 10 seconds before turning the console back on. Once the console is on again, the player should reinstall Minecraft on their device.

Windows Players

On windows the process is similar, but with fewer steps. To unenroll from the Beta on Windows, the players must go to their Xbox Insider Hub app and click unenroll from the Beta. From there, they should uninstall Minecraft from their device. Once Minecraft has successfully uninstalled, they should reinstall the game back on their device.

Android Players

Those who play on Android should follow a similar set of steps. They should be able to unenroll from the Minecraft Beta through the Google Play store app. From there they should uninstall Minecraft. After restarting, the player should redownload Minecraft back onto their device.

