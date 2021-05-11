Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta: Full list of changes for Xbox, Windows and Android

There's big news in the Minecraft community as Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta is here for Xbox, Windows, and Android players to enjoy. This Minecraft Beta includes tons of new changes and features for players to test out. There are several new technical and experimental features included.

For those who don't know, Betas are tests for future Minecraft updates. By releasing a Beta version to the public, Minecraft developers can get feedback from the player base about how their new updates and features work. This is great for players and developers alike, as the public gets to play on a brand new version of the game, and developers get free feedback.

However, players may be wondering what new features are included in this Beta. Here are all the features, changes, and add-ons included in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta.

Experimental Minecraft features

Minecarts with Chests can also appear in Mineshafts at -y

Strongholds will be more hidden in larger caves

Fixed a bug where Shulkers would not teleport below y=0

Non-experimental Minecraft features

Axolotl

Axolotl can no longer move on its own while playing dead

Axolotls no longer play dead on land

Powder snow

Dispensers can now dispense a Powder Snow Block using a Powder Snow Bucket

Skeletons no longer freeze when standing inside of Powder Snow, and will transform into strays after 45 seconds

Mobs can now pathfind properly on top of Powder Snow

Vanilla Parity: Powder Snow can no longer support Scaffolding

Vanilla Parity: Mining time of Powder Snow Block now matches mining time in Java Edition

Players can no longer Jump on top of Powder Snow to avoid sinking

Azalea leaf

Azalea and Flowering Azalea leaves now drop themself when mined with Silk Touch tools

Caves & cliffs

Infested variants of Deepslate can be found in Extreme Hills biome

Block of Copper is now crafted with 9 Copper Ingots

Block of Copper can be crafted down into 9 Copper Ingots

Copper Ore and Deepslate Copper now drop 2-3 Raw Copper

Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold item textures have been updated

Block of Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold textures have been updated

Compass and Clock textures have been updated

Spore blossom

Spore Blossom no longer survives in water

Copper

Copper now has correct graphical and sound effects when waxing / dewaxing

Underside of leaves now render correctly when placed on top of Copper Slabs

Glow squid

Squid and Glow Squid now make a specific sound when they let ink out

Old signs no longer glow when being dyed

Goat

Increased chances of getting screamer goat by breeding screamer goat with non-screamer goat

Items

Fixed an issue where first person offhand items were rendered when zooming in with the Spyglass

Pointed dripstone

Stalactites now drip water a bit more often when filling Cauldrons

Raw gold

Piglins now admire Block of Raw Gold

Piglins now admire Raw Gold

Rooted dirt

Tiling Rooted Dirt turns does no longer instantly turn it into Farmland block

Spyglass

Spyglass is now part of the "Equipment" category in the Creative inventory

Vanilla parity

Falling blocks now break when landing on Shulkers

User interface

Fixed controller cursor sensitivity scaling

Fixed a bug preventing users from reassigning key 'E' in "Keyboard & Mouse" settings

Commands

Fixed issue where Minecart with Command Block was not affected by the CommandBlocksEnabled gamerule

Multiplayer

The /kick command works properly if cheats and command blocks are disabled, and it no longer uses target selectors

Technical Minecraft updates

Volumes

Experimental feature

Create volumes in your world: simply create a "volumes" folder in a saved world, and put json files in there - 1 json file per volume

Currently, you can attach a fog - minecraft or your own custom fog - to a volume. When the player enters the volume, the fog will take effect

General

Added AddVolumeEntityPacket that contains information of a volume entity including its net ID and NBT containing information about the volume's definition and components, which will be added to the client's registry

Added RemoveVolumeEntityPacket that contains a volume entity's net ID to remove it from the client's registry

Mobs

Added a new optional flag use_simplified_breeding to minecraft:genetics component. When this flag is set to true, the offspring never inherits hidden alleles of parents as main alleles and main as hidden. This allows to implement simple breeding logic easier

GameTest framework

Components

Removed function setColor(color : Number)

property value : Number - Gets or sets the color of the entity

Added additional component interfaces. movement, navigation, healable, breathable, ageable, and tameable components can be referenced via entity.getComponent(componentName : string).

minecraft:color

Container - New interface for interacting with entity containers. Can be referenced via entity.getComponent("inventory").container

function setItem(slot : Number, itemStack : ItemStack) - Adds itemStack to the container at the given slot

function getItem(slot : Number) : ItemStack - Gets the itemStack at the given slot

function addItem(itemStack : ItemStack) - Adds the given itemStack to the first available slot of the container

function transferItem(fromSlot : Number, toSlot : Number, toContainer : Container) - Transfers an ItemStack from fromSlot of the container to toSlot of toContainer

function swapItems(slot : Number, otherSlot : Number, otherContainer : Container) - Swaps ItemStacks between slot of the container and otherSlot of otherContainer

function worldLocation(relativeLocation : BlockLocation) - Transforms the coordinates of given GameTest location to its corresponding world location

function relativeLocation(worldLocation : BlockLocation) - Transforms the coordinates of given world location to its corresponding GameTest location

