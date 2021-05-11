Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta: Full list of changes for Xbox, Windows and Android

There's big news in the Minecraft community as Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta is here for Xbox, Windows, and Android players to enjoy. This Minecraft Beta includes tons of new changes and features for players to test out. There are several new technical and experimental features included.
For those who don't know, Betas are tests for future Minecraft updates. By releasing a Beta version to the public, Minecraft developers can get feedback from the player base about how their new updates and features work. This is great for players and developers alike, as the public gets to play on a brand new version of the game, and developers get free feedback.
However, players may be wondering what new features are included in this Beta. Here are all the features, changes, and add-ons included in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.0.54 Beta.
Experimental Minecraft features
- Minecarts with Chests can also appear in Mineshafts at -y
- Strongholds will be more hidden in larger caves
- Fixed a bug where Shulkers would not teleport below y=0
Non-experimental Minecraft features
Axolotl
- Axolotl can no longer move on its own while playing dead
- Axolotls no longer play dead on land
Powder snow
- Dispensers can now dispense a Powder Snow Block using a Powder Snow Bucket
- Skeletons no longer freeze when standing inside of Powder Snow, and will transform into strays after 45 seconds
- Mobs can now pathfind properly on top of Powder Snow
- Vanilla Parity: Powder Snow can no longer support Scaffolding
- Vanilla Parity: Mining time of Powder Snow Block now matches mining time in Java Edition
- Players can no longer Jump on top of Powder Snow to avoid sinking
Azalea leaf
- Azalea and Flowering Azalea leaves now drop themself when mined with Silk Touch tools
Caves & cliffs
- Infested variants of Deepslate can be found in Extreme Hills biome
- Block of Copper is now crafted with 9 Copper Ingots
- Block of Copper can be crafted down into 9 Copper Ingots
- Copper Ore and Deepslate Copper now drop 2-3 Raw Copper
- Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold item textures have been updated
- Block of Raw Iron, Copper, and Gold textures have been updated
- Compass and Clock textures have been updated
Spore blossom
- Spore Blossom no longer survives in water
Copper
- Copper now has correct graphical and sound effects when waxing / dewaxing
- Underside of leaves now render correctly when placed on top of Copper Slabs
Glow squid
- Squid and Glow Squid now make a specific sound when they let ink out
- Old signs no longer glow when being dyed
Goat
- Increased chances of getting screamer goat by breeding screamer goat with non-screamer goat
Items
- Fixed an issue where first person offhand items were rendered when zooming in with the Spyglass
Pointed dripstone
- Stalactites now drip water a bit more often when filling Cauldrons
Raw gold
- Piglins now admire Block of Raw Gold
- Piglins now admire Raw Gold
Rooted dirt
- Tiling Rooted Dirt turns does no longer instantly turn it into Farmland block
Spyglass
- Spyglass is now part of the "Equipment" category in the Creative inventory
Vanilla parity
- Falling blocks now break when landing on Shulkers
User interface
- Fixed controller cursor sensitivity scaling
- Fixed a bug preventing users from reassigning key 'E' in "Keyboard & Mouse" settings
Commands
- Fixed issue where Minecart with Command Block was not affected by the CommandBlocksEnabled gamerule
Multiplayer
- The /kick command works properly if cheats and command blocks are disabled, and it no longer uses target selectors
Technical Minecraft updates
Volumes
- Experimental feature
- Create volumes in your world: simply create a "volumes" folder in a saved world, and put json files in there - 1 json file per volume
- Currently, you can attach a fog - minecraft or your own custom fog - to a volume. When the player enters the volume, the fog will take effect
General
- Added AddVolumeEntityPacket that contains information of a volume entity including its net ID and NBT containing information about the volume's definition and components, which will be added to the client's registry
- Added RemoveVolumeEntityPacket that contains a volume entity's net ID to remove it from the client's registry
Mobs
- Added a new optional flag use_simplified_breeding to minecraft:genetics component. When this flag is set to true, the offspring never inherits hidden alleles of parents as main alleles and main as hidden. This allows to implement simple breeding logic easier
GameTest framework
- Components
- Removed function setColor(color : Number)
- property value : Number - Gets or sets the color of the entity
- Added additional component interfaces. movement, navigation, healable, breathable, ageable, and tameable components can be referenced via entity.getComponent(componentName : string).
- minecraft:color
- Container - New interface for interacting with entity containers. Can be referenced via entity.getComponent("inventory").container
- function setItem(slot : Number, itemStack : ItemStack) - Adds itemStack to the container at the given slot
- function getItem(slot : Number) : ItemStack - Gets the itemStack at the given slot
- function addItem(itemStack : ItemStack) - Adds the given itemStack to the first available slot of the container
- function transferItem(fromSlot : Number, toSlot : Number, toContainer : Container) - Transfers an ItemStack from fromSlot of the container to toSlot of toContainer
- function swapItems(slot : Number, otherSlot : Number, otherContainer : Container) - Swaps ItemStacks between slot of the container and otherSlot of otherContainer
- function worldLocation(relativeLocation : BlockLocation) - Transforms the coordinates of given GameTest location to its corresponding world location
- function relativeLocation(worldLocation : BlockLocation) - Transforms the coordinates of given world location to its corresponding GameTest location
