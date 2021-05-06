How to download Minecraft Java Edition Caves and Cliffs 21w18a Snapshot

The latest Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is finally here! Snapshot 21w18a has arrived and there are so many new and exciting features that come along with the update.

The snapshot includes brand new changes to Minecraft, which can only be viewed on the snapshot and official Minecraft websites and forums. This snapshot includes a wide variety of bug fixes and updates to Minecraft. Most notably an image explaining ore distribution and a few major block destruction changes.

Players can download and view this snapshot for themselves. Here's the official guide to downloading 21w18a Minecraft Java Caves and Cliffs Snapshot.

How to download Minecraft Java Caves and Cliffs Snapshot 21w18a

Minecraft Launcher (Image via 13load.blogspot)

To download the 21w18a Minecraft Java Edition snapshot, players will have to open up their Minecraft Launcher. The player must then go to the installations tab of the Minecraft Launcher app and click "enable snapshots."

Players should keep in mind that downloading snapshots can corrupt a player's world. It's very important to backup important Minecraft worlds before downloading the snapshot.

Players should also make sure to download the snapshot in a different folder than the rest of their Minecraft worlds. This will prevent corruption and help the players organize their Minecraft data.

Brief description of 21w18a Snapshot changes

21w18a Snapshot (Image via Minecraft)

Some of the bigger changes this update brings are with infested blocks. These blocks will no longer be instantly destroyed in Minecraft. Instead they have half the destruction time of their non-infested block.

There are a few noteworthy changes to the ore distribution system in Minecraft as well. These include less frequent large ore veins. Developers are also making copper ore slightly rarer to compensate for the larger ore veins found in the world.

This snapshot also claims that deep-slate ore blobs will no longer spawn above y-level 0. It also affects different cave variants. Like noodle caves, which now no longer generate above y-level 30. There is now also an increased chance of finding raw ore blocks inside of ore veins.

Another fun update is with screaming goats. The two goat variants will have the difference that screaming goats will use the ram attack more than non-screaming goats. Goats are Minecraft's newest mob, and it's exciting to see these creatures getting some new updates and fixes.

There are also several bug fixes included in this snapshot.

Also read: Minecraft Java 21w18a Snapshot: List of changes to Caves and Cliffs features.