Minecraft Java 21w18a Snapshot: List of changes to Caves and Cliffs features

With every new snapshot, Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update is coming closer to its official release. A few weeks ago, Mojang announced about the update being split into two parts. The first part is supposed to arrive in the summer.

After a beautiful nether revamp, Mojang is preparing to bring another spectacular Minecraft update. The 1.17 Update introduces many new features related to two underrated terrain types in Minecraft: Caves and Mountains. Unfortunately, players won't be able to enjoy the complete update until the end of the year.

Mojang is now focusing on releasing a satisfying first part of the Caves and Cliffs Update. This week's snapshot is among the final snapshots for the first update. It made some changes to the natural ore distribution.

Full list of changes for Minecraft Java Edition 21w18a Snapshot

Goats: New mob in Minecraft (Image via Xisuma)

CHANGES IN 21W18A

Infested Blocks are no longer instantly destroyed. Instead, they have half the destroy time of their non-infested counterpart.

Screaming goats will use their ram attack more often than other goats will.

CHANGES TO THE CAVES & CLIFFS PREVIEW

Ore distribution in 21w18a (Image via Mojang)

Reduced Copper spawning a bit, to compensate for large ore veins

Large ore veins are slightly more rare and slightly smaller on average. But the size varies a lot so you can still find huge ones.

Increased chance of finding raw ore blocks in ore veins

Cave carvers generate below y 0 in Ocean biomes (they didn’t before, it was an accident)

Increased the minimum size of noodle caves and carvers, to make them easier to traverse and less likely to break up into fragments.

Noodle caves no longer generate above y 30, so the surface should be less riddled with holes.

Removed Deepslate blobs above y 0

Extended the vertical range of the smaller blobs of iron ore, to make it possible to find iron in caves near the surface.

Slightly reduced the amount of normal-sized iron blobs, to compensate for large ore veins and the increased range of smaller blobs.

Other than this, there are also many bug fixes related to previous versions and snapshot releases. Interested readers can check out the official patch notes on Minecraft's Official site for more information.

