How to download Minecraft Education Edition 1.17.30 beta update 

Minecraft Education Edition updates function in the same way as they do for regular Minecraft. There are the current versions of the game, and there are also beta versions of the game. Beta versions look at what the future updates for the game may hold. There are beta versions that show what the second half of the Caves & Cliffs Update will have.

For Minecraft Education Edition, the current version is 1.14.70, which means it's a bit behind regular Minecraft. It hasn't had the Nether update, and there are no goats, among other missing aspects. The current version of Minecraft is 1.17.30, and there's a beta version of that for Minecraft Education Edition. Here's how to download it.

Downloading the Minecraft 1.17.30 beta for Education Edition

Typically, if there's an update for an application, the place that the application was downloaded from will have the update available. For example, Minecraft Pocket Edition updates can be found in the App Store or other phone stores. However, for Education Edition, that doesn't apply, and since it's a beta, there's no way to do that.

thatminecraftguy 🌍 @thatminecraft12 Just a quick fyi, there are some ongoing issues with signing into Minecraft Education Edition, both 1.14 and the 1.17 beta. The support team is on top of it and working hard to resolve it. Just a quick fyi, there are some ongoing issues with signing into Minecraft Education Edition, both 1.14 and the 1.17 beta. The support team is on top of it and working hard to resolve it. https://t.co/zg70n6ZYm2

This website has the beta version from an official source. Other betas can be downloaded, but this one is from Mojang, so it's legitimate. Players can go there and sign in and follow the steps outlined there to download and install it.

Quackity @23quackity Do you guy know that the next Minecraft education edition is going to be 1.17.30.2 it will make speedrunning easy for Minecraft education edition players Do you guy know that the next Minecraft education edition is going to be 1.17.30.2 it will make speedrunning easy for Minecraft education edition players

Once players have downloaded and installed the latest beta, they can experience every single thing the current game has to offer in Education Edition. Goats, axolotls, Nether biomes, and so much more will be accessible in the game.

Goats and more will finally be accessible in Minecraft Education Edition with the beta (Image via Minecraft)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Usually, betas can have issues because it's not a full release of the game. Betas are utilized to get feedback on experimental features and other additions. However, since this beta is the current version of the regular game, there will be considerably fewer issues. Education Edition players can get the beta and have smooth sailing overall.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar