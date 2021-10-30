 How to farm dripleaves in Minecraft

Dripleaves are a new item from the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. A small dripleaf can be placed on top of clay and moss blocks. They can also be put on dirt, coarse dirt, grass blocks, podzol, rooted dirt, and even mycelium if these blocks are underwater.

They have a variety of uses and players want to collect as much as they can.

In order to do that for any item, a farm of sorts is needed. This is often set up as an automatic farm, through the use of redstone, hoppers and other redstone related blocks. Here's how players can farm dripleaves in Minecraft.

Farming dripleaves in Minecraft

Dripleaves will not grow on their own. They require bonemeal, which helps for making a farm. In order to make a dripleaf farm, players will need water, a hopper, a chest, an observer, a piston, a dispenser, lots of bonemeal and redstone.

The leaves won't grow without bonemeal applied. (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players will need to place the dripleaf wherever they want to farm it. In front of the leaf, they should dig a row that is one block deep and far enough so that the water flows and stops before the last block.

On that last block, players will need to dig down another block and place a hopper. Connect the hopper to the chest.

🌿 PearlescentMoon 🌿 @PearlescentMoon I'm a big fan of foliage... The new Minecraft snapshot is absolutely wonderful. 🥰

The dripleaf works as a cute chair, the azalea bush works as carpet, and the moss block was a nice texture alongside green concrete powder... 😯

Can't wait to build properly with it in future! I'm a big fan of foliage... The new Minecraft snapshot is absolutely wonderful. 🥰The dripleaf works as a cute chair, the azalea bush works as carpet, and the moss block was a nice texture alongside green concrete powder... 😯 Can't wait to build properly with it in future! https://t.co/wLBTaMJx7K

After that, players will need to place the piston on top of the observer. The observer needs to be two blocks high, because when dripleaves are bonemealed, they grow to 2-5 blocks tall. This will ensure that it breaks somewhere below the top, dropping the leaf.

Minecraft players can then place the dispenser next to the dripleaf. It needs to be facing the correct way so that when it dispenses the bonemeal, it hits the dripleaf, causing it to grow.

Finally, players will need to connect the observer and piston together with redstone. They will also need to ensure the dispenser is activated. This can be done via a lever or other redstone activator.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Once players fill the dispenser up with bonemeal, it will automatically cater to the leaf when it is broken. This will eventually run out, so they will continuously need to have bonemeal, since it's the only way to grow the leaf.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul