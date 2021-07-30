How to find every flower in Minecraft

Flowers in Minecraft can be used for a lot of different purposes. They make great decorations for one thing and can be used to make certain dyes. They can also be planted on grass or dirt and placed in flowerpots to put them inside or on top of almost any block.

There are a lot of different kinds of flowers in Minecraft and they can be found in different places. Finding all of them can be difficult but here's how to do it.

Finding every flower in Minecraft

There are a lot of flowers available for players. Here's a list of all possible flowers in the world of Minecraft.

Dandelion

Poppy

Blue Orchid

Allium

Azure Bluet

Tulip

Oxeye Daisy

Cornflower

Lily of the Valley

Wither Rose

Sunflower

Lilac

Rose Bush

Peony

The vast majority of flowers are available in forest biomes or other related places. One, though, is not: the wither rose cannot be acquired the same way as other flowers.

They spawn when the Wither kills a mob on a grass block. The Wither is spawned with four blocks of soul sand and three withered skeleton skulls.

Wither Rose. Image via YouTube

As for the rest, they will all be available in the overworld without any additional requirements. Dandelions are pretty common and can be found in almost all biomes. However, they, along with Poppy, cannot be found in the Badlands or the Mushroom Fields biome.

Blue orchids can only be found in the Swamp biome while Allium is available in Flower Forests and Mountain Meadows. Azure Bluet can be found in Plains, Sunflower Plains, Flower Forest and Mountain Meadows.

Tulips and Oxeye Daisy can be found in Plains, Sunflower Plains and Flower Forests with latter flower also present in Mountain Meadows.

Oxeye Daisies. Image via Minecraft PC Wiki

Cornflower can be found in the same four spots. Lily of the Valley can only be procured in Flower Forests while Sunflower can be found, naturally, in the Sunflower Plains.

Lilac can be found in Forests and Flower Forests, as can Rose Bushes and Peonies.

If that framed bucket of fish doesn’t quite class up your home, why not add a couple of tasteful rose bushes? Perhaps two couples? Or how about three?



Learn all about this favourite gift of the very, very hopeless romantic:



↣ https://t.co/ZWUMUwti7S ↢ pic.twitter.com/hhCG5Wcbmy — Minecraft (@Minecraft) December 17, 2020

For more Minecraft content, subscribe to our new YouTube channel!

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul