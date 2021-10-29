How to get Eternal Knife in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons not only has tons of different weapon groups, but it also has tons of individual weapons inside those groups.

The term unique applies to a weapon rarity in Minecraft Dungeons, and the Eternal Knife falls into this category. Here's players can get it in Minecraft Dungeons.

Eternal Knife in Minecraft Dungeons: Where can players find it?

The Eternal Knife is a unique melee weapon in Minecraft Dungeons. This weapon is a variation of the Soul Knife. Not only is this a weapon that players can get, Eternal Knives are also used by the strongest variant of the armored drowned, an enemy mob.

The following levels can drop an Eternal Knife in the loot pool:

Desert Temple

Soggy Swamp (Adventure)

Lone Fortress (Adventure, DLC)

Additionally, the Eternal Knife can be acquired from the Luxury merchant and the Mystery merchant. The Piglin merchant, who sells items for gold rather than emeralds, also offers the weapon. The only Ancient Hunt that can drop the Eternal Knife is The Seeking Flame.

Given that this weapon is only available in three levels, one of which is a DLC only level, the Eternal Knife is obviously quite rare. The term unique refers to both the rarity and quality of the weapon, and indicates that it's an uncommon occurrence.

The unique abilities attached to this weapon are:

Chance to gain souls (up to 3), which is the Soul Siphon enchant

Thrust attack

+2 Soul Gathering

The unique abilities attached to this weapon are excellent (Image via Mojang)

The Eternal Knife has up to level 108 power, which means it will have a minimum damage of 2,294 and a maximum of 2,389 damage. The Eternal Knife is not only one of the rarer weapons in the game, it's also incredibly strong.

