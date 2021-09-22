How to get gilded weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

There are lots of different kinds of weapons for Minecraft Dungeons players to use. Regular Minecraft has about five legitimate weapons provided for players, but in Minecraft Dungeons, the list is nearly endless.

There are different classes of weapons, and each one has advantages and disadvantages when compared to others. Certain weapons have advantages on certain levels, while other weapons are suitable for different levels.

Gilded weapons are a new modification to Minecraft Dungeons, added as part of the Flame of the Nether DLC. This DLC adds weapons, armor, and a lot of great stuff to the game.

Not all players have access to it, but finding gilded weapons makes it all worth it for those who do.

Obtaining gilded weapons in Minecraft Dungeons

Gilded weapons can only be accessed if gamers have the Flame of the Nether DLC purchased and installed. If they do, the gilded weapons will be denoted by a gilded tag and a familiar golden coloring. These weapons also come with enchants already applied to them.

Gilded weapons, armor, and other items have a significant advantage over other weapons: they're not sold for emeralds, the typical in-game currency. However, gilded weapons can be salvaged for gold.

This is important because gold can be used to purchase from the Piglin Merchant, who sells gilded weapons.

The Piglin Merchant is one place that gilded weapons can be found (Image via Mojang)

PPiglin Merchants won't always have the same items. Gilded weapons, and his other articles, cycle through and can be different at different purchase times. Minecraft Dungeons players will be able to choose from what he offers them at the time.

Ancient Hunts are another way to acquire them and will likely be the first gilded weapon players get. Once they have one, it opens the door for more in the future.

Gilded weapons can be used to offer up an Ancient Hunt, though it is probably more worthwhile to use them for gold to buy more gilded weapons. This is a more guaranteed way of getting new gilded weapons.

