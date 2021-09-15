How to lower Minecraft villager trade prices easily

Trading with Minecraft villagers can be the most effective way to acquire some items and complete some tasks in Minecraft. Trading with a cleric is a far more effective method of obtaining ender pearls than simply waiting for and killing Endermen. Trading for armor and tools can be quicker and more efficient than mining for diamonds.

There are only two downsides to trading with villagers: they eventually stop that trade for a day (12 is the maximum) and that the price can be steep for some items. Fortunately, there are a couple of methods to lowering the trade price.

Lowering Minecraft villager trade prices

Minecraft villagers can have great trades, but they are often quite expensive. They even sometimes change the price or the trade. For example, one day, a stonemason may sell one emerald for ten clay, but the next, it's 15. There are two main ways of lowering the price for villagers.

The first is with Champion of the Village. This comes after players have saved the village from a raid. Raids are triggered when a player enters a village with the Bad Omen effect. Bad Omen is acquired when players kill a Captain Pillager, whether that's at a Pillager Outpost or just one wandering around the world.

This can be done at either a standard village, or if the player has made their own village with kidnapped villagers. Whichever location the raid is completed at is the location that the Minecraft player will have Champion of the Village. It's better to do this at a village with lots of villagers, so they can have a wide variety of trades available.

The second way is to cure zombie villagers. Curing zombie villagers requires throwing a Splash Potion of Weakness at them and then feeding them a golden apple. That villager, and any others that have been cured, will subsequently have much lower prices for their trades than the standard villagers.

Curing a zombie villager is one way to lower their trade prices. Image via Minecraft

