How to make underwater TNT in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition offers players the chance to do a lot that they otherwise cannot do in Minecraft. Bedrock Edition has education capabilities that allow for many of those education-specific activities.

It's certainly not the same as Education Edition, which is free for teachers and students with an Office 365 account, but it does offer some really interesting possibilities.

One education-related thing Minecraft Education Edition and Bedrock users can do is create underwater TNT. In Minecraft, TNT does not explode in water.

TNT is foiled by water as it will extinguish the flame that eventually causes it to explode. It's a perfect way to avoid accidental explosions, but underwater TNT is unavoidable. Here's how to craft it.

Crafting underwater TNT in Minecraft Education Edition

For starters, players will either need to have the Minecraft Education Edition downloaded or the "Education Edition" enabled on Bedrock, which is found in settings. Java Edition players cannot do this without the help of mods.

Underwater TNT can be crafted with one block of TNT and one sodium, which is marked by the number 11 and the letters "Na". TNT can be found in some natural places, like underneath the bottom floor of a desert temple. It can also be crafted with five gunpowder and four blocks of sand.

TNT can be used to explode areas and look for items or just for pure destruction. Image via Minecraft

Sodium, the Education Edition exclusive, can be found in the Creative menu under the Construction tab. Players can also use the compound creator and other Chemistry tools within Minecraft Education Edition to acquire it.

Once activated, underwater TNT explodes like a normal TNT block. However, it can damage blocks underwater, naturally. It can still explode in the air, but it does not explode in lava.

Underwater TNT has the same delayed detonation time as normal TNT. It is stackable up to 64 blocks, just like regular TNT. It effectively functions the same exact way as TNT, just with underwater capabilities.

