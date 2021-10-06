How to make underwater torch in Minecraft

Typically in Minecraft, it is difficult to see underwater without an activated conduit providing night vision effects. However, there is a way to craft underwater torches, which can be vital since conduits are difficult to come by.

Underwater torches are an Education Edition specific recipe, so regular Minecraft players are not able to craft them. They'll need other light sources for vision. For the rest that can enable Education Edition, here's how to do it.

How to craft underwater torches in Minecraft

To start, players will either need to have Minecraft Education Edition installed or the "Education Edition" enabled on Bedrock. The latter can be activated in the world settings.

Java Edition players cannot do this without the help of mods, so Bedrock and Education Edition users have an advantage here. Education Edition is free for people with an Office 365 account.

After that, a whole host of features become available, including the chemistry aspects of the game. Players can craft with elements now, thanks to the game's chemistry update.

For an underwater torch, players will need Magnesium, which is denoted by the number 12 and the "Mg" letters. They will also need a torch, which is crafted with charcoal or coal and a stick.

Combining them will create four torches. Notably, Magnesium occurs naturally since it is an element.

Torches need to be crafted first before making them work underwater. (Image via Mojang)

Once they're crafted, underwater torches can be placed on most blocks, whether on the side or on top. They will break falling blocks, just like regular torches do. They emit a light level of 14, which is the same as a regular torch and one less than the top light source (a beacon). A sea lantern is also 15, the highest underwater light source.

