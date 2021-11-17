How to play Minecraft Classic with friends

For players who are interested in the very first version of Minecraft, bugs and all, Minecraft Classic is a great option. It was created in 2019 and is an online version of the very first Minecraft game ever released, which is great for any players who want to go back and visit the glory days.

Minecraft Classic can even give players a sense of appreciation for how far the game has come. Minecraft, like many other games, is best with other people. Here's how to play the Classic version with friends.

Getting started with Multiplayer mode in Minecraft Classic

When Minecraft Classic was introduced, Mojang posted this to their website:

"With just 32 blocks to build with, all the original bugs, and an (inter)face only a mother could love, Minecraft 2009 is even more glorious than we remembered! You’re in for a real treat, particularly if you’re really into dyed wool (and who isn’t it?) Click here to go back to a simpler time."

That's all players need to do in order to access the game. Any browser with internet-capability can run the game. Adding friends to play along with is also pretty simple.

Minecraft Classic was announced for the ten year anniversary of the game. Image via Minecraft

Minecraft Classic is technically a server, so players who open up a world can invite up to nine friends. It does require a Microsoft account, so friends within that network can be invited. This can be done the same way as inviting someone to a regular world would be done.

Players can pause the game and invite friends from the screen there. There will be an invite button and a list of friends that can be invited. It helps if those players are already online and can immediately join the world to begin playing together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It might be an old version of Minecraft, but it runs on the internet, so adding a bunch of friends and playing won't overload it and cause it to lag. Classic appears to be here to stay, as Mojang has shown no indication that they're removing it any time soon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider