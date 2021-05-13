How to tame Ocelots in Minecraft

Ocelots are adorable Minecraft mobs that are commonly found in jungle biomes. They were first added to Minecraft in version 1.2. Back then, these creatures acted like cats and were quite difficult to tame.

Ocelot game mechanics have now significantly changed, making these large cats easier to tame. Nowadays, Ocelots will lay on a player's bed, furnace and chest. The developers have also increased the rates at which Ocelots spawn.

How can Ocelots be tamed in Minecraft?

The basics

Sitting Ocelot (Image via sweetyhigh)

Taming an Ocelot is relatively easy in Minecraft. Each time an Ocelot is fed raw salmon or cod, there is a 1/3 chance that it will trust the player.

Unlike wolves, it's not possible to truly tame an Ocelot in Minecraft. The player can only get the Ocelot to trust them.

Getting near an Ocelot

Ocelots are difficult for players to approach in Minecraft. These creatures tend to sneak around and evade players as well as other mobs. If the Ocelot spots a player, it will often run away.

However, Ocelots will approach players who are holding either raw salmon or raw codfish. The Ocelot will eat the food if it gets close enough.

Players should note that they should not move, turn their head or take the salmon or cod out of their inventory hand while the Ocelot is approaching them. Any of these actions will cause the Ocelot to run away for a few seconds.

As mentioned before, when the player feeds the Ocelot, there's a 1/3 chance of the mob trusting the player. While the odds may not be in the player's favor the first time, those who have more than one salmon or codfish will be more likely to get the Ocelot to trust them.

Despawning

Ocelot looking up (Image via fin-tutorial.blogspot)

Players should be careful about losing Ocelots as they are known to despawn. Ocelots act similarly to hostile mobs and will despawn if the player is too far away for too long.

Pros of having an Ocelot pet

Ocelot illustration (Image via chainimage)

Ocelots are great pets to have in Minecraft. These little guys not only repel creepers, but they also protect players from phantoms.

Creepers will almost always stay 6 blocks away from Ocelots, which means if the player walks around with their furry feline, they're less likely to be blown up in the wild.

Players will also get protection from phantoms, who attack players who haven't slept.

