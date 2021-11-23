How to use portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition has access to tons of features that Minecraft does not. One of the most popular additions to the game has to be the camera, which has become a fan favorite part of the game since its addition in 2012. It can take and store pictures, and the album in which they are stored is the portfolio.

The portfolio is used as the in-game photo studio, as it is where players can find and view all the pictures they have been taking on the in-game camera. Players should keep in mind that this is not the same location where captures from a console are stored. Here's how to use it.

Camera and portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition: What purpose do they serve?

Minecraft Education Edition players cannot use the portfolio unless they have a camera and have taken pictures with it. This item cannot be crafted in Minecraft, it can only be obtained through the creative inventory in Education Edition.

Cameras are required to take pictures for the portfolio (Image via Minecraft)

This is what Minecraft has to say about using the camera:

"With Camera in your hand, right click to take a first-person snapshot of your screen, which will be saved into your portfolio. Students can export their photos and portfolios, to document their creations or submit classwork."

After players have taken pictures, they can view them in the portfolio, which can then export photos off of Minecraft and into a folder on their computer. In order to open the portfolio, it has to be in the Minecraft player's hand.

Deanlove86 @deanlove86 #MinecraftEdu 5/6L have been exploring fractions using MineCraft Education. The camera and portfolio is a great way to assess their understanding @Bonnyrigg_PS 5/6L have been exploring fractions using MineCraft Education. The camera and portfolio is a great way to assess their understanding @Bonnyrigg_PS #MinecraftEdu https://t.co/uOX0apelBe

To open the portfolio, players can simply use it as they would use any other item in their hand (using whatever button is appropriate). This will open the portfolio to the first picture stored in it.

Players can flip through to other pages and can even add captions to their pictures by selecting the option and entering a caption. There is a button below the images that will export the portfolio. It exports all the photos contained inside.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is an Education Edition feature, so it is exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition. Unlike other Education features, the camera and portfolio are inacessible on Bedrock Edition.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish