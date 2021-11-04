How to use the portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft Education Edition brings with it more than a few exclusive functions and features meant to improve the learning environment between students and educators, and the combo of the camera and portfolio items is only one example of this dynamic.

Once players have set their camera up and have taken some pictures that they might want to keep, Minecraft Education Edition's portfolio item can be used to view the snapshots and even convert them into files and compress them into an archive. By doing this, players and students can save their favorite snapshots and view them elsewhere outside of Minecraft. Even if players don't want to export their portfolio, keeping one nearby is a nice way of reflecting on pictures that have been taken in the past.

Portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition: How can players obtain it and export photos

The portfolio's interface, showcasing two screenshots per page (Image via Mojang)

In order to acquire a portfolio in Minecraft Education Edition, players will need to obtain the item either via the Creative Mode inventory or by using the /give command. Depending on the version of Education Edition being played, the syntax may be somewhat different, but the most used command syntaxes for acquiring a portfolio can be found below:

/give @s portfolio 1 0

/give @s minecraft:portfolio 1

Once players have their portfolio in Minecraft, all they need to do is place it in their hand either directly or via placing it in their toolbar and selecting it. Then, either right-click or select the 'use' button to open the portfolio. The portfolio's UI in Minecraft is similar to a book, showcasing two different snapshots taken by a camera. Players can turn the pages of the portfolio to view other images they've captured with the camera.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, Minecraft players can select the export portfolio button to create a .zip archive file that converts all the snapshots into .jpeg format images and places them inside. Players and students will then be able to save their .zip file in a designated location of their choosing on their device, where they can treat the file as a file normally would be treated. From here, players can share their snapshots by extracting the archive and viewing the .jpeg files, or by sending the archive via email or direct message to others who may want to enjoy them as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish