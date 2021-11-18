How to use underwater TNT in Minecraft Education Edition

TNT is foiled by water in Minecraft. Nothing can be lit or exploded while submerged in water. Even if it's lit prior to the water being placed, it won't stay. This is a great way to avoid explosions, but it's also useful sometimes to blow things up underwater.

That's where underwater TNT enters the picture. The Minecraft Education Edition exclusive can remedy that. This can make it so much easier to search for buried treasure, which often ends up underwater. Here's how to get it and how to use it.

The process of making and using underwater TNT in Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft players will either need to have the Minecraft Education Edition downloaded or the Education features enabled on Bedrock, which can be found in the world settings. This has to be done prior to world creation. Unfortunately, Java Edition players cannot do this without the help of mods.

Underwater TNT can be crafted with one block of TNT and one Sodium, which is denoted by the number 11 and the letters "Na". TNT can be found in some natural places, like underneath the bottom floor of a desert temple.

It can also be crafted with five gunpowder and four blocks of sand, if one of those don't happen to be nearby. Gunpowder is dropped from Creepers and is also found in desert temple chests, as well as other loot spots.

Sodium, another Education Edition exclusive, can only be found in the Creative menu under the "Construction" tab. Players can use the compound creator and other Chemistry tools within Minecraft Education Edition to acquire it, too. It can't be naturally obtained due to it being an element.

Once it's been crafted, it can be placed and ignited. Using flint and steel will ignite it. The underwater TNT will explode either in the air or underwater, but still not in lava. Underwater blocks don't have an increased blast resistance, so it will explode in the same radius as normal TNT would.

