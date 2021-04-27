Husk vs Zombie in Minecraft: How different are the two mobs?

Husks and zombies are closely related mobs in Minecraft, but just how different are these two? The latter have been around in the game since its very beginning, and husks are a relatively new variation of the zombie/undead mob to Minecraft.

There are many key differences between these two mobs, including where they spawn, how they act, what their purpose is, their appearance, and what their relationship to each other is.

So just how different are husks and zombies? What do these two closely related mobs have in common? Who would win in a fight? Here is the breakdown of the similarities and differences between the two mobs in Minecraft.

Differences between husks and zombies in Minecraft

Appearance

Zombie's appearance in Minecraft (Image via turbosquid)

The first and most striking difference between husks and zombies is their appearance.

Zombies appear to have green skin and are wearing torn Minecraft Steve clothes as if it is just an undead version of him.

Husk appearance in Minecraft (Image via minecrafteo)

Husks appear with a similar body type and height, but they have completely different clothes and features. This mob has brownish skin and appears in a torn tan attire.

Habitat

A zombie outside of its natural habitat (Image via cgtrader)

Husks and zombies actually have different habitats in Minecraft. The latter are the original and spawn in every biome, while husks only spawn and roam in desert biomes and their variants.

Another habitat difference is that regular zombies burn in the sunlight and husks don’t. Despite being desert creatures where the sun is the brightest and hottest, husks can survive throughout the day.

Pursuing fights

A husk surrounded by Minecraft food (Image via amino apps)

Husks and zombies both have extended abilities to pursue the player and other enemies like villagers and iron golems. The difference is only a few blocks between the two.

Husks can begin pursuing the player from 40 blocks away, and zombies can begin at 35 blocks away. This isn’t a major difference, but it is still noticeable.

Similarities between husks and zombies in Minecraft

Behavior

A zombie with its arms out (Image via 3dwarehouse.sketchup.com)

Both zombies and husks are extremely hostile towards players, villagers, iron golems, and baby turtles. Both mobs will pursue players from a distance to kill them.

Health and attack points

Husks attacking the player (Image via pokesong.deviantart.com)

Both husks and zombies have 20 health points. In easy mode in Minecraft, they each have 2.5 attack damage. On normal they have 3, and on the hard mode, they have 4.5.

Both mobs are capable of breaking down wooden doors on hard mode.

Baby variants

Baby husk on a spider (Image via Reddit)

Both husks and zombies have baby variants that are notoriously overpowered. These baby variants spawn naturally, just like husks and zombies do.

Who would win in a fight?

Husks and zombies are equally matched, and it’s unlikely that either variant would win in a fight. The battle would usually come out as a draw or a tie since both have the same speed, health points, and attack damage.

