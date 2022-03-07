Korean University holds an entrance ceremony in Minecraft for its new students

Minecraft is one of the most useful games out there. Not only does there exist a version of the game that exists solely for education, but the base game itself has a lot of uses outside of just gaming. The game has been used to recreate all sorts of things and hold things in virtual settings.

A South Korean university took advantage of that and held a virtual entrance ceremony for its new students. It's unclear if this was a result of COVID-19 or just for fun, but the game can be useful for virtual events in that scenario.

Minecraft is home to student entrance ceremony for South Korean school

The post was shared by u/bedesloman on Reddit. The university, which translates to Yeungnam University in English, shared the video on YouTube as well. They called it the "Yeungnam University Metaverse Entrance Ceremony."

The ceremony had all sorts of events. What began in some sort of auditorium and felt very school-like gave way to a couple of more fun things. Players threw projectiles at a bell, played games on a platform, and explored the area.

The official name of the ceremony (Image via 영남대학교 [Yeungnam University] on YouTube)

The area that they were in looks like it's an in-game copy of the university with buildings, walkways, and more present. Players could get a feel for the lay of the land without having to visit the university, which is pretty useful.

Clearly, the Korean university has spent a lot of time working on this. It's very detailed, has a lot of buildings, and there's even the use of Minecraft redstone devices, which are time-consuming by themselves.

The community has responded positively to all this hard work. The YouTube video posted has more than 22 thousand views and over 400 likes. The Reddit post, which was just shared a few hours ago, already has over thirty-six thousand upvotes.

The comments were full of laughs and positive reactions, too. One commenter joked that they would go back to school now.

Another mentioned that college debt would be worth it for a Minecraft school.

All in all, the amount of work the university put in for this project seems to have paid off and endeared them to the general public. They probably couldn't have asked for more.

