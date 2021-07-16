List of changes to Axolotls in latest Minecraft 1.17.10 Bedrock update

Minecraft Axolotl changes 1.17.10

The 1.17.10 beta has finally been released by Mojang for Minecraft players to experience some of the new features that will be released into the game later along with the 1.18 update.

Minecraft betas allow players to test the update before it comes out, and it allows them to input feedback to give the developers ideas on what could be changed or done better. Betas are basically unfinished versions of the full update.

Players can see several changes within the betas. This includes changes to mobs, sounds, blocks, and other items. One of the mobs that received a couple of changes in the 1.17.10 beta is the axolotl.

Although the changes were minor, players can still notice a difference in the mobs in the beta. Axolotls were introduced into the game when the 1.17 update was released on June 8th, but players may have seen these mobs in previous betas.

Players should note that sometimes betas may not run as smoothly as the finished game. They may see bugs, glitches, or parts of the game that aren't fully developed yet. Players are implored to kindly submit any bugs to Mojang.

In this article,Minecraft players will see a list of changes to axolotls in the recent 1.17.10 Bedrock beta!

All changes to Axolotls in Minecraft 1.17.10 Beta

Axolotl changes and fixes

(Image via PcGamesN)

Although these changes are pretty minor, players may notice these few modifications with the Axolotls while playing the beta. There are five main changes to the axolotl included in this Minecraft beta.

Below, players will see the changes that were made:

Axolotls no longer move their tail when playing dead

Their hitbox has been decreased to match their size

Instead of a water bucket, players will get a bucket of water after feed the axolotls tropical fish

Axolotls will only spawn in completely dark areas

Axolotls will now instantly be attacked on sight by Drowned, Guardians, and Elder guardians

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul