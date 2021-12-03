List of changes to terrain limits in Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update

Two days ago, the Minecraft world was set on fire with the release of the second half of Caves & Cliffs. The update completely changed the game and revitalized the community. Minecraft thrives with updates, as each one makes the game bigger and better.

This time, they literally made the game bigger and better. Caves and mountains (or cliffs) are literally bigger than ever before. The game's world generation has drastically changed for the first time in a long time. Here's what changed with the terrain limits.

Terrain limits receive huge changes in Minecraft 1.18 update

Prior to 1.18, MInecraft worlds were often huge. There's no real translation from Minecraft units to real-life measurements, but being able to go down 60 blocks underground is pretty significant. Climbing up to 256 blocks was also very significant.

Jan @JDoncom Really impressed with the Caves and Cliffs @minecraft update <3 <3 It's like a whole new game below level 0. Really impressed with the Caves and Cliffs @minecraft update <3 <3 It's like a whole new game below level 0. https://t.co/cxr9D1axUT

Now, those numbers look tiny compared to the new terrain limits. An entire chunk (64 blocks) has been added to the underground part of Minecraft. Players are no longer going to be finding bedrock from Y level 6 to 0. Now, Players can get all the way down to -64.

Caves will go down as low as Y level -64 now (Image via Minecraft)

For mountains, they can spawn as high as Y level 256, which was the build limit. Naturally, the build limit has been significantly increased to make room for players to potentially build on top of these skyscraping mountains. Now, the new build limit for Minecraft worlds is also a chunk higher, going up to Y level 320.

Sam (12.12 🎂) @smappaNSFW The caves are huge, the hostile mob spawning is huge, the mountains and terrain are huge, the build limit is ridiculous...

I love Minecraft (even more) The caves are huge, the hostile mob spawning is huge, the mountains and terrain are huge, the build limit is ridiculous...I love Minecraft (even more)

Both caves and mountains received huge boosts and the terrain limits are expanded further than ever before. Even with amplified worlds, which mirrored the type of mountain generation the game has now, the terrain limits remained the same.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Going forward, while the update introduced very few items and no mobs, it will likely be remembered as one of the biggest updates to the game in its history. No other updates have made such significant changes to terrain limits and world generation and they're not likely to top it any time soon.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider