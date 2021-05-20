Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs Update 21w20a Snapshot Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs is one of the most highly anticipated updates in the history of the game.

A series of Snapshots have been released in the build-up to the update, with each of them adding new features to Minecraft.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update 21w20a Snapshot brings many bug fixes related to axolotls and geodes to the game. It also fixed some old bugs from the previous Minecraft versions, such as grass/snow levitating in the air and game crashes.

Here are all the changes made to Minecraft in the latest 21w20a Snapshot, as per the official patch notes.

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Update 21w20a Snapshot

Axolotls fighting elder guardian (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Changes in 21w20a

Actually made Geodes rarer this time.

GUI narration now includes position and usage of hovered or focused element.

Tilling Rooted Dirt with a Hoe will now convert it into Dirt, and pop out a Hanging Roots item.

Axolotls will now only play dead when in water.

Llamas no longer spit at players in peaceful mode.

Technical changes in 21w20a

Added a new NBT tag for entities - “HasVisualFire” – which will cause any entity with this flag to visually appear on fire, even if they are not actually on fire.

Bug fixes in 21w20a

MC-610 - Grass / Flowers / Snow are placed incorrectly in newly created chunks.

MC-102220 - Barrier Blocks are not shown when “Show Invisible Blocks” is selected in Save Structure Blocks.

MC-149777 - Crash when loading world: java.util.ConcurrentModificationException when using Java 11 or above.

MC-172304 - Piglins, piglin brutes, hoglins, zoglins and axolotls can attack their own teammates.

MC-189535 - Catching a fish in a bucket on creative mode doesn’t give player new bucket.

MC-191338 - Name color for Minecart with Command Block is incorrect.

MC-192591 - Name color for Structure Void is incorrect.

MC-198200 - Crash when leaving out processors in a template pool: java.lang.IllegalArgumentException: bound must be positive.

MC-203712 - Amethyst Geodes cause floating water/lava to generate when intersecting water/lava caves/pools.

MC-203867 - Amethyst geodes can overwrite bedrock.

MC-204393 - Lava Cauldron emits redstone signal strength 1 instead of 3.

Interested readers can check out the list of bug fixes on Minecraft's official site.

