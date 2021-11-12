Minecraft 1.18.0.27 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Along with the first Minecraft 1.18 pre-release, the developers have released a new beta update for Bedrock Edition. Players can now install this update on Windows 10, Xbox One, and Android devices.

To install it, players need to join the beta testing program. Their game will then be replaced with a test version of Minecraft. As the update date gets closer, the developers are now focused on improving the gameplay by fixing bugs. Like the pre-release 1 for Java Edition, this Bedrock beta fixes quite a few glitches and issues.

Minecraft 1.18.0.27 Bedrock beta update

Everything that has been fixed in this beta update

Chunk generations have been optimized on a few devices.

A new world upgrade animation has been added to the world upgrade/backup screen.

When upgrading an old world to 1.18, block actors working properly below Y0 have been fixed.

New storage prompt occurring on a daily basis has been fixed on a few Android devices.

In specific worlds that were updated from older versions, a few blocks like water and lava infrequently generating mid-air have been fixed.

The Caves & Cliffs toggle is no longer enabled in backup copies of worlds.

While exploring new features in this beta update, it is highly recommended that players report bugs or glitches to the developers from here if they come across any.

Feedbacks related to existing features of the Caves & Cliffs update can also be reported to the developers of Minecraft. Players can do so from here.

Things to note before installing this beta

Beta versions can sometimes be highly unstable on a few devices as they are still under development. They also do not represent the final quality of the upcoming 1.18 update.

Access to Realms will no longer be possible once the player has installed a beta version of Minecraft.

Worlds created in betas cannot be opened in previous versions of Minecraft.

