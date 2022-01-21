Minecraft 1.18.10.28 Bedrock beta patch notes: Full list of changes and fixes revealed

Before releasing a Bedrock update, Minecraft developers released beta versions to let players test the upcoming features. Often players discover bugs and report them to Mojang, which leads to a more optimized update.

Recently, a new Minecraft Bedrock beta has been released. This week's beta 1.18.10.28 version features fixes related to mob pathfinding, UI, performance, and stability. There are no signs of any "wild" feature for the 1.19 update in this beta.

Bedrock players will possibly receive another bug fix update as revealed for Java Edition. For now, players can read about all fixes announced in the new Bedrock beta patch notes.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.18.10.28 patch notes

Features and Bug Fixes

Performance and Stability

A crash that could sometimes occur when computing the loot table of a Villager without user data is fixed.

Fixed several crash issues that could occur during gameplay

Pathfinding

Fixed an issue where the "Ranged Attack Goal" could not be used to move mobs in some Marketplace packs

User Interface

Play screen exit button now present with touch input on Nintendo Switch

Fixed crash when hovering a pattern in the Stonecutter UI

Technical

Fixed block namespace not being recorded in item stack's placement and destroy rules when sent over the network or saved to disk

As of right now, beta 1.18.10.28 is only available for Windows and Xbox players. It is yet to be released for Android devices. Bedrock players using Android devices will receive the new beta in the coming days.

Windows and Xbox players can download beta 1.18.10.28 by becoming beta testers. To become a Beta Tester for Bedrock Edition, follow these steps:

Download the Xbox Insider Hub app. Both Xbox and Windows players need Xbox Insider Hub to become beta testers. Open the Xbox Insider Hub app. After the app opens, go to Insider content. Select Minecraft Bedrock Edition for Windows/Xbox. Join beta testing. After becoming a tester, go to Microsoft Store/Xbox Store and search for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. From here, players will be able to download the latest bedrock beta.

Android players can sign up for Beta versions from Google PlayStore. After the Beta releases for Android, players can download it straight away from the Google PlayStore.

