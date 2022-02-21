Minecraft 1.18.2 pre-release 2 for Java Edition: Full list of changes and bug fixes

Minecraft has just announced the second pre-release for version 1.18.2. 1.18 has been out for several months but has largely been without issues in major need of fixing since this is only the second pre-release. 1.18 was released on November 30 to much praise from every direction and part of that is the lack of glaring issues.

The announcement of this latest pre-release comes courtesy of SlicedLime, a tech developer with Mojang. The pre-release is live and players can download it now.

Here's everything this pre-release adds to the game and the bugs it is fixing and how players can download it.

Every feature in the latest pre-release for Minecraft 1.18

A total of five bugs were addressed in this pre-release with one additional feature added to the game. It's not a huge update and will likely not take much installation time, but it will be a welcome sight for those who were dealing with the aforementioned bugs.

This is the single feature Mojang has added to the game:

Added spline density function, which is a general-purpose building block that allows players to express almost any function with a cubic spline.

The following bugs have been patched and should no longer be an issue:

Fixed an issue where players were unable to put the focus on “Copyright Mojang AB. Do not distribute” using Tab key.

Fixed a bug where strongholds could generate in The Void biome.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from creating superflat worlds without using presets.

Fixed a bug where an empty generator-settings string caused the server to crash when starting up.

Fixed an issue where fortress mobs would spawn outside of fortresses.

Here's how Mojang says players can take advantage of this Java Edition pre-release:

"Pre-releases are available for Minecraft: Java Edition. To install the pre-release, open up the Minecraft Launcher and enable snapshots in the "Installations" tab."

This will likely be the existing version for quite some time. For more official information, players may visit the official Mojang blog.

