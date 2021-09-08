Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7 for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was announced during the Minecraft Live 2020 event on 3 October 2020. The update was going to be one of the biggest updates in the history of Minecraft.

However, to make sure that the update is released as smoothly as possible, Mojang divided it into two parts. The first part has already been released as Minecraft 1.17, and the second part will be released later this year. Sadly, no 1.18 snapshots have been released, but Mojang has launched quite a few experimental snapshots for Java Edition.

The snapshot can also be downloaded from here: https://t.co/l7mMKXlPWm — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) September 8, 2021

Minecraft 1.18 Experimental Snapshot 7

The seventh experimental snapshot has just been released, and it has made some major changes to elytras in Minecraft. Henrik Kniberg, one of the developers of Minecraft, has tweeted that this will probably be the last 1.18 experimental snapshot. This means that the normal 1.18 snapshots should start coming out soon.

Changes made in the Experimental Enapshot 7 compared to the previous snapshot

Experimental Snapshot 7 is now out with some really interesting tweaks to Elytras! What do you think of the changes? How did it feel playing around with them?https://t.co/EKUN3x2t9M — Ulraf (@_Ulraf_) September 8, 2021

Noodle caves are no longer capped at Y level 130. Now they can generate at any height. Players can now sometimes find small entrances in mountains that enter noodle cave generations.

Some parts of the terrain have been made smoother.

One of the most significant changes that have been made in this snapshot is that elytras will no longer take durability damage. Their durability will only go down when the player uses rockets to fly. This means that elytras in Minecraft will last a lot longer even without the Mending and Unbreaking enchantments.

The speed at which players can fly with elytra using rockets has now been decreased. Players should note that this change does not affect the gliding speed of elytras in Minecraft.

Mojang decided to make these changes to elytra for several reasons: The flying rate with rockets was much too good, replacing many other modes of transportation. Flying around that fast also made many online servers laggy. Now that players will fly slower with rockets and the elytra, they will be able to enjoy the new terrain generation better.

