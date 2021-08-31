Minecraft 1.18 update's first look teases underwater caves 

The upcoming Minecraft 1.18 version, Caves and Cliffs Part 2, will be the biggest update the Minecraft community has ever experienced. Suffice to say, it will change the entire Overworld generation.

Ever since the release of the 1.17 update, developers have been working towards implementing bespoke world generation features. Mountains and cave biomes are already going through a massive change in the 1.18 experimental snapshots.

However, these aren't the only components receiving a massive overhaul in this update. Players already know that there are caves under the ocean that also deserve some improvements.

Underwater cave generation for Minecraft 1.18 update

Developers at Mojang often ask for feedback or suggestions from the Minecraft community on some of the features they are still testing. Henrik Kniberg, Minecraft game designer/developer/coach, uploaded a video to YouTube showcasing experimental footage of the underwater cave generation in the 1.18 update.

OK this looks like it might work. Trying to increase the odds of actually finding a cave system from an ocean. Not sure if it will increase flooding overall though, will have to test some more. https://t.co/x5JM2l4NEt — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) August 30, 2021

Developers are still testing the possibilities and ideas for these caves. These variants will probably be different from the waterlogged caves and aquifers found under the land.

It should happen only under oceans and rivers. That also means if a river leads into a cave entrance then that cave might have a deep lake which leads to a cave system further down. — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) August 30, 2021

In Henrik Kniberg's video, underwater caves look similar to cheese caves that have already been explored in experimental snapshots. However, there was no official confirmation claiming that the underwater generation will only feature cheese caves. Players may also get spaghetti or noodle cave generation underwater.

Underwater caves are going to be an ideal place for farming glow squids and glow lichens. This is probably why developers made the latter waterloggable. Developers are also adding magma blocks to underwater caves to give a natural source of oxygen.

Yeah, testing increasing it a bit now. — Henrik Kniberg (@henrikkniberg) August 30, 2021

Swimming in underwater caves will be a new way of finding diamonds in the Minecraft 1.18 update. Like regular caves, these ones will also generate down to y level -59.

However, developers are still making tweaks and adjustments. The video by Henrik Kniberg isn't the final result and will go through many modifications.

Players will hopefully be able to experience these underwater caves in an upcoming experimental snapshot. If not, Mojang will add them in regular snapshots that are expected to start releasing in September.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul