Minecraft 1.19 update official trailer and additions revealed

After months of waiting, speculation, teasers, snapshots, and beta previews, Minecraft 1.19: The Wild Update is finally out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, macOS, iOS, and Nintendo Switch.

To commemorate the release of Minecraft 1.19, Mojang studios released a trailer for the update on their YouTube channel a few minutes ago. The trailer documents multiple important changes and additions in the form of an animated video. This article will go over the new trailer and the best new additions to the game.

Minecraft 1.19 finally released, Mojang drops official trailer on YouTube

The nearly two-minute Minecraft 1.19 trailer starts off with titular characters Steve and Alex exploring and mining sculk blocks in the eerie and newly added Deep Dark biome.

Steve accidentally walks without sneaking, and as a result, triggers a ton of sculk sensors. Eventually, sculk shriekers started emitting their vibrations and high-pitched shrieks.

The scene transitions into the duo fighting piglins in the Nether; Alex is engaged in a rather impressive swordfight with a piglin (which ends in her landing a critical hit on the latter) while Steve interacts with a frog and takes a block of froglight from it.

The trio then escapes the nether dimension through a nether portal and ends up inside a mangrove swamp. Steve is seen digging through the newly added mud blocks while Alex is seen getting onto a boat with a chest on it and storing her blocks in it.

The next sequence has a bunch of players (and a frog) sitting around a campfire, listening to music through a jukebox. An allay suddenly approaches the group and is revealed to be friendly.

It drops a glowberry, takes a quick look around the camp, and flies away, triggering a story from one of the players that turns out to be the next transition. The player follows the allay into a regular swamp biome, where orange-colored temperate frogs can be found.

The final sequence is presented as another recollection from a player in the camp. The player tells the camp about an adventure in an Ancient City, which transforms into an encounter with the mighty Warden. The warden is seen emerging from the ground as its shadow covers the adventurers.

The adventurers, also carrying a chicken that gets spooked and lays an egg on the spot, get scared and run away as the warden growls and roars at them. Back at the camp, one of the players hatches a chicken egg, while Steve pets his frog in an adorable manner.

The video ends with another look at the warden, its heartbeat echoing in the dark and desolate depths of the spooky deep dark biome.

Minecraft players will be ecstatic to finally get their hands on the Minecraft 1.19 update. It adds dozens of new features to the game like the Deep Dark biome, ancient cities, the Warden, frogs, the allay, tadpoles, froglight, the mangrove swamp, mangrove wood, mud blocks, sculk blocks, and its variants.

Furthermore, it will come with echo shards, goat horns, reinforced deepslate, a recovery compass, and much more.

