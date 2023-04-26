Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update to add four new music tracks

Four brand new songs have been added to the Minecraft 1.20 update. The developers have been steadily introducing new music with each patch, and the upcoming one will be no different. They've also begun working with new artists to bring the sounds in this sandbox game to life. There are several new tracks that are currently available, which have been created by Aaron Cherof.
The tracks are specifically focused on the new update, not just the game at large. As such, they play well into new features like the Sniffer, the Cherry Blossom biomes, and the Trail Ruin structures that are in the update. They are titled Echo in the Wind, A Familiar Room, Bromeliad, and Crescent Dunes. These are on Spotify, which is where a bonus song has also been released called Relic.
What is included in the Minecraft 1.20 update?
The aforementioned tracks are part of the Minecraft 1.20 update, which hasn't come out yet. The release date, which hasn't been revealed, grows closer every day, which is why Mojang launches weekly pre-releases in the form of betas, previews, and snapshots.
These updates provide a good look at everything that's coming. Rarely is there a surprise addition in the final update that wasn't in the pre-releases. As such, the community has a good idea of what to expect.
First and foremost, the aforementioned Sniffer (Mob Vote winner), Cherry Blossom biome, and Trail Ruins are coming. Along with them are some other additions, which include:
- Pottery shards and pottery
- Armor trims
- Chiseled bookshelves
- Hanging signs
- Camels (the first mob that is able to sit down)
- Archaeology
- Suspicious sand and gravel
- Brush
- Bamboo wood and bamboo wood items (such as a raft, wooden planks, etc)
- Piglin mob head
This is not a full list of the anticipated changes, but these are among the biggest ones Mojang is planning to implement. For the full list, check out a snapshot or visit the official Minecraft website.