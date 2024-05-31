The Minecraft 1.21 update is now almost ready for its official launch, as Mojang has started rolling out the pre-releases for the Tricky Trials update. On May 31, the developers released a second pre-release for the 1.21 update. This patch has brought some appropriate rarity changes to certain weapons and banner patterns.

Since most of the upcoming major features have already appeared in the 1.21 snapshots, there isn't a lot of new content in the pre-releases. These updates are meant to fix the last few bugs that couldn't be dealt with in the snapshots or were reported recently.

As the Minecraft 1.21 launch date is fast approaching, players can expect a few more pre-releases before Mojang starts revealing the release candidates. With that out of the way, let's look at all the changes and bug fixes in Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2.

Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2 patch notes: All you need to know

Changes

End Crystals are now immune to fire damage

Added an attestation checkbox when submitting a player report

Heavy Core, Trident and Mace are now considered of Epic rarity, giving their hover text a purple color

Technical changes

Data Pack version is now 47

Data pack version 47

Added new placement modifier type fixed_placement to place features in a set of fixed positions

Added new feature type end_platform for the obsidian platform in the end

Fixed bugs in Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2

MC-223165 - The Snout Banner Pattern is treated as common in the game.

MC-269359 - "Field Masoned", "Skull Charge", "Flow", and "Guster" banner patterns are not mirrored on the backside

MC-269389 - Flow banner pattern is treated as common loot

MC-269390 - Guster banner pattern is treated as common loot

MC-270033 - Infested or Oozing effect cloud shrinks when silverfish or slime enters it

MC-271199 - Advancement 'Local Brewery' not granted on shift-clicking

MC-271754 - Copper doors can be used as furnace fuel

MC-271887 - Your FOV doesn't change back to normal after jumping off from soul sand/soul soil while wearing soul speed boots

MC-271892 - Your FOV doesn't immediately change when jumping onto soul sand/soul soil while having the slow falling effect and wearing soul speed boots

MC-272224 - 'in_bounding_box' vertical position for 'spawn_particles' effect is anchored incorrectly

MC-272241 - Error when traveling through nether portal outside world border

MC-272333 - The gamerule spawnRadius doesn't work anymore on respawn (always respawn at the same place)

MC-272547 - block.portal.travel sound no longer plays when entering End portal

MC-272550 - End crystals now receive fire damage causing them to explode instantly

MC-272553 - Naturally generated End Stone drops in cases where the Obsidian platform generates inside the island

MC-272556 - Ender pearls don't work correctly when riding entities and cause players to be teleported for a split second

MC-272559 - Players cannot traverse dimensions when throwing ender pearls into portals while riding entities

MC-272563 - The ender dragon death animation is rendered behind blocks when using "Fabulous!" graphic settings

MC-272571 - Server crashes upon updating from 24w21b to 1.21 Pre-release 1.

MC-272583 - Each time you pass through an end gateway with an ender pearl from the main island, a new portal is created

MC-272585 - Crash when bow or crossbow enchanted with multishot runs out of durability

MC-272588 - Wind Charges can trigger Wind Burst

MC-272595 - Breaking a Carrot/Warped Fungus on a Stick no longer gives a Fishing Rod

MC-272596 - Throwing an ender pearl into the end fountain skips the credits

MC-272625 - Game crashes when saving after teleporting a leashed entity to another dimension

MC-272638 - Leads attached to a boat are deleted when breaking the boat

MC-272639 - trial_spawner_bottom texture is different from Bedrock

MC-272650 - Can respawn mid-air with default spawnpoint

How to download Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2

Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2 installation (Image via Mojang)

Downloading Minecraft 1.21 Pre-release 2 is pretty simple. All you have to do is create a new installation and select Pre-release 2 as the Version. Just make sure you have enabled Snapshots, or the Minecraft launcher will only show the official releases.

