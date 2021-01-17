Minecraft Achievement Guide: Taste of Your Own Medicine

Minecraft players earn the "Taste of Your Own Medicine" achievement by hitting a witch with a splash potion.

Witches are an uncommon hostile mob that can be found throughout the various biomes of Minecraft at night. However, it is much easier to find a witch at one of their huts that spawn during world generation.

These mobs can catch unprepared players by surprise with a bombardment of splash potions that can cause damage or poison.

Minecraft players can face these witches prepared with splash potions of their own to take them down and earn themselves a nifty achievement.

This article breaks down how players can get their hands on a splash potion and find a witch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition.

How to complete "Taste of Your Own Medicine" in Minecraft

Players who want to earn the "Taste of Your Own Medicine" achievement will first need to get their hands on a splash potion. Splash potions are amplified versions of regular potions thrown at a target.

Players who have a regular version of the potion variant can quickly turn it into a splash potion by adding some gunpowder to the mix. Place the potion into a brewing stand and power it up with some blaze powder.

Blaze powder can be obtained from blaze mobs in the Nether, most often found near their spawners in Nether Fortresses.

Brewing a potion of weakness into a splash potion of weakness in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Then players will need to add in some blaze powder and the potion will start being transformed into a splash potion.

It does not matter what type of splash potion that a player uses on a witch to achieve. This means that players can use pretty much any potion that they have already acquired throughout their Minecraft journey.

Obtaining a splash potion of Weakness is the most recommended for players who do not already have a different potion lying around. Potions of Weakness are both useful when facing the witch and costs the cheapest ingredients to craft.

Once players have a splash potion on hand, all they will have to do is hunt down a witch. Witches can almost always be found in one of their huts, so players should keep their eyes peeled.

Witch hut structures generate in swamp biomes, so players can refer to this guide to speed up the process of finding a swamp biome in their game world.

Once players find a witch hut, all they have to do is throw a splash potion at the witch. At that moment, Minecraft players will earn the "Taste of Your Own Medicine" achievement.

The witch will not be happy with being hit by a splash potion, so players should be prepared to take the witch down.