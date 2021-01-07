Minecraft Achievement Guide: Top of the World

Minecraft players earn the "Top of the World" achievement when they place a scaffolding at the world height limit for the first time.

The world of Minecraft is a vast one, with dozens of different biomes for players to discover and explore. However, one major limitation that players face in Minecraft is that each world has a max height of 256 blocks.

This means that no matter how hard a player tries, they will never be able to place a block above that limitation, at least under normal circumstances.

Minecraft actually teaches players this lesson by offering the "Top of the World" achievement to complete. Players can very well reach the top of their own Minecraft world with an inventory filled with blocks, time, and a little effort.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can obtain the "Top of the World" achievement.

How to earn the "Top of the World" achievement on Minecraft

In order to obtain the "Top of the World" achievement, Minecraft players will first need to get their hands on some scaffolding. Players can craft six scaffolding by combining six pieces of bamboo and a string at a crafting table.

Bamboo is a rather common item that can be quickly acquired in jungle biomes. Players will need to make their way to one of these biomes to break some of the bamboo plants that heavily populate the jungles of Minecraft.

As a bonus, players can sometimes acquire bamboo as one of the junk items from fishing while inside a jungle biome.

Players who may be running into difficulty locating a jungle biome in their particular Minecraft world can refer to this full guide containing tips and tricks on how to locate every biome in Minecraft.

Luckily, players actually do not need to create enough scaffolding to stack themselves all the way to the top of their Minecraft world. To get the achievement, players will only need one scaffolding to complete it.

The rest of the towering and ascent to the top of each player's Minecraft world can be done with various blocks. This could be a great opportunity for players to use up some of their leftover cobblestone or dirt, as players often have a surplus of these particular blocks.

With at least one scaffolding in hand, players can pillar themselves almost all the way up to the 256 vertical height limit of their Minecraft world. To get the achievement, players will need to place the scaffolding as the very last block.

Essentially, players can pillar themselves up with any assortment of blocks all the way to the vertical height of 255 blocks and stop. Then jump one last time and place the scaffolding down at the maximum height for the world.

So long as the height of scaffolding itself is equal to the Y coordinate of 256, players should be rewarded with the achievement.