Minecraft artist creates giant and adorable bee model using paper

Bees are one of the cutest mobs in Minecraft. Despite being neutral or hostile if provoked, they are adorable to interact with. Furthermore, players can use them as pets or for honey and crop farms. Since the community is extremely vast, some have tried to recreate their favorite mobs in reality using handicrafts. Some of these creations are posted on Minecraft's subreddit, where thousands of others can react to them.

A similar post recently emerged on the subreddit, with the player having recreated the bee mob with nothing but small paper boxes.

Minecraft player creates a massive bee mob in reality with nothing but paper

A Redditor by the name of 'u/caboodo' recently posted a video showcasing how she created a beautiful and accurate bee model using folded paper boxes. She revisited the process of folding small business-size papers to create a box and then joining two of those together.

Through this process, she managed to create a brilliant model of the bee mob from the game. At the end of the video, the handicraft artist also expressed their intention to create a full video tutorial.

Users react to Minecraft player creating a brilliant bee model

Within a couple of days, the post received over three thousand upvotes and several comments, discussing the bee model and the process of making one shown in the video.

Though the model itself was great, many Redditors were quick to notice how the original poster initially built a firefly while creating paper boxes. In the video, she combined a yellow box with a black one, which was essentially the texture of fireflies that were planned to arrive with the 1.19 update.

The original poster kicked the connected boxes in the video to show its toughness. They later replied to the comments about it as well.

One Redditor appreciated the bee model but wanted a name for it. The creator of the bee model graciously replied and stated that its name was "Bert," which harkened back to an in-game bee in her world.

Apart from that, the creator was swarmed with plaudits for using nothing but paper.

Overall, the post received loads of positivity on the Minecraft subreddit and continues to gather upvotes and views.