Minecraft is currently on major discount and can easily be bought for ₹29. This applies to Pocket Edition, which is available for both Android, iOS, and iPad devices. The sandbox game is quite famous on almost all platforms, including smartphones. In India, however, the mobile variant's price for was quite high.

Before the discount, the price for Minecraft Pocket Edition in India for both Android and iOS used to fluctuate between ₹599 and ₹699. Now, however, players can jump into the vast survival title for just ₹29, which is the cheapest the game has ever been on any platform. This makes it cheaper than some of the most basic items people can buy. Hence, those who were waiting and mulling over their purchase decision can easily buy it now.

The reason and the occasion for the heavy discount are still unknown. There are chances that it could be because of India's Republic Day, during which many online sellers drop the prices of various items on their websites.

Minecraft has seen a similar kind of price drop previously as well. The game was available for ₹195 back in September and October 2023. However, this level of a discount is unprecedented.

How to get Minecraft for only ₹29 in India

People can easily find Pocket Edition on App Store or Play Store (Image via Play Store)

First and foremost, it is worth mentioning that this discounted price is only applicable in India. This means that only those who have their country set to India and are in the nation will be able to see the discounted price.

To buy Minecraft Pocket Edition for ₹29, follow these steps:

Head to the App Store or Play Store on iOS or Android devices, respectively.

Search for the game in the search bar. Due to its popularity, the game will instantly pop up at the top.

Click on the ₹29 button to buy the game.

Use any mode of transaction that the app accepts.

Once the transaction is complete, you will be able to download the sandbox title on your devices. The download size of Pocket Edition is around 600MB.

Minecraft is a massive survival-based game where players traverse through three different dimensions, collect resources, and fight different mobs. They can approach the game in many ways and can even add third-party features to it made by the community.

Recently, developer Mojang celebrated that Minecraft has sold over 300 million copies since its release in 2011.