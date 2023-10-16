Minecraft achieves a remarkable milestone with over 300 million copies sold

Mojang recently announced that Minecraft has reached a brilliant milestone with over 300 million copies sold in its entire history. This is a major milestone for the sandbox title, which they achieved before the game's 15th anniversary in 2024. Even the head of Mojang Studios had nothing but positive things to say about this landmark.

Here is everything to know about the milestone announcement and what it means for the community and Mojang.

Minecraft's extraordinary landmark of being sold 300 million times

In an official statement recapping their annual live event, Mojang mentioned that they have now sold over 300 million copies of their main sandbox game since it was officially released back in 2011. It now firmly stands as the world's second-most-sold video game of all time, only behind Tetris, which has sold over 520 million copies.

The game's staggering per-day average statistics in 2023 based on current year's data (Image via Mojang)

Along with announcing the staggering number of sales, they also provided some interesting figures about in-game activities performed by players, which were based on 30-day average data collected from September 2023 to October 2023.

On a per-day average, players have slayed 15 million skeletons, crafted 8.8 million pickaxes, traveled 915 km on pigs, made 700 thousand cakes, mined 6.7 million diamonds, and tamed 400 thousand wolves.

This data shows how popular the game is even after almost 15 years since it was first released.

Helen Chiang, head of Mojang Studios, also mentioned in a statement how delighted she and the team is as they approach the 15th anniversary and achieve this milestone. She said (via BBC):

“As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks.”

The community is excited to see their favorite game being sold to so many people around the world and continuing to become more popular.

Future of Minecraft and 1.21 update announcement

Mojang recently held their annual live show, where they celebrated the diverse community of their games and what they have been working on for the past year. They spoke about Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends, and, of course, the main sandbox title.

The main game will soon be getting a 1.21 update in 2024 with loads of features like trial chambers, breeze mob, crafter blocks, and several new tuff, copper, and spawner blocks.